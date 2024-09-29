West Brom fan dies after medical emergency during Sheffield Wednesday clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football fan has died after a medical emergency at a Championship game yesterday afternoon.

Supporters could be seen calling for play to stop between West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday yesterday (September 28) after a West Brom fan fell gravely ill in the away end at Hillsborough.

The match continued while medical staff tended to the West Brom fan, who was carried out of the stadium for further treatment. Now, news has emerged that the fan has sadly died.

Sheffield Wednesday winger Anthony Musaba wheels away in celebration after his late goal against West Brom. | Steve Ellis

A club statement from West Brom said: “West Bromwich Albion Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of a supporter following a medical emergency during Saturday’s fixture at Sheffield Wednesday. The club has made contact with the supporter’s family to pass on its condolences and asks that they are allowed to grieve privately.

“The thoughts of all of us will remain with the supporter’s loved ones at this desperately sad time.”

West Brom manager Carlos Corberan added: “Unfortunately we received the worst news. Our supporter passed away after today’s game. All my thoughts are with his family in this very sad moment.”

Sheffield United won the game 3-2 with a late winner from substitute Anthony Musaba - handing West Brom their first defeat of the season. The club also paid tribute to the fan, saying in a statement that “our hearts go out to the supporter’s family, loved ones and the wider WBA community at this incredibly difficult time.”