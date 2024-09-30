Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andrea Capone, who had a trial for Celtic in 2007, played for Cagliari and inherited the No 10 shirt from Gianfranco Zola.

Former Serie A star Andrea Capone has been found dead at the five-star hotel Palazzo Tirso in Cagliari, Italy. The Serie A club Cagliari paid tribute to their former player and the statement read: “All of Cagliari Calcio learns with dismay and deep sadness the news of the passing of Andrea Capone, who died at just 43 years of age.”

The Italian newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Andrea Capone “had attended a baptism party last night and stayed at the five-star Palazzo Tirso hotel, apparently because he couldn't find his car keys. Here, the former Cagliari footballer Andrea Capone, born in 1981, spent the night - seemingly alone - in a two-story suite where he was found dead this morning with head injuries.

Footballer Andrea Capone has been found dead in a hotel. Andrea Capone of Celtic in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Peterborough United and Celtic at London Road on July 13, 2007, in Peterborough

“According to an initial reconstruction, Capone, 43, accidentally fell and hit his head. Even a preliminary external examination of the body by the medical examiner's staff suggests that the injuries are consistent with a fall. Investigators are still working on the scene, trying to reconstruct the former footballer's last hours and will presumably acquire footage from the hotel's internal cameras.”

When Andrea Capone was given a trial with Celtic, he played in a friendly and set up the goal for Celtic when they won 2-1 against Peterborough United. He also scored a goal when they played Queen’s Park Rangers in another friendly, Celtic won the game 5-1.

He joined Vicenza in August 2007 and scored eight goals in forty two appearances. Tributes have been paid to Andrea Capone on social media. One fan simply said: “R.I.P Andrea Capone.”