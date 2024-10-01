Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Martin Lee, part of the group Brotherhood of Man, who won the Eurovision Song Contest for the UK in 1976, has died at the age of 77, the band has announced.

A statement posted on Facebook said the lead vocals died “peacefully” on Sunday, September 29 from heart failure after a short illness.

Lee was known for his vocals on the 1976 Eurovision-winning hit "Save Your Kisses for Me.” The song, which became a global sensation, reached number one in 31 countries and was recognised by the Guinness Book of Records as the best-selling Eurovision single of all time. It also set the record for the largest winning margin in Eurovision history.

Brotherhood Of Man - Martin Lee, Sandra Stevens, Nicky Sttevens And Lee Sheriden (Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images) | Getty Images

He also co-wrote many of Brotherhood of Man’s greatest hits alongside bandmate Lee Sheriden, including their three chart-topping singles. Over his illustrious career, Lee and the band were awarded 26 Platinum, Gold, and Silver discs, in addition to three Ivor Novello Awards. He also received an ASCAP Shield for penning a top 10 hit in the United States.

Lee was brought into the group as their main vocalist and guitarist in 1972 – along with Lee Sheriden, Sandra Stevens, and Nicky Stevens – by Hiller after their initial line-up disbanded.

In a tribute, the band members Nicky, Sheriden, and, Sandra - his wife of 45 years - said: "The four of us spent the past 50 years touring the world together in harmony, creating countless happy memories. We are in total shock and cannot imagine a world without Martin Lee. He will be deeply missed. R.I.P."

His group’s Eurovision win came after they had their first European number one with Kiss Me Kiss Your Baby, which led the group’s songwriters to begin composing a song to enter into the competition.

Prior to joining Brotherhood Of Man, Lee had already released a solo single called Cry Jose, and had also played in the Johnny Howard Band. Lee was born Martin Barnes, on November 26, 1946, in Purley, London, but had spent five years of his youth living in Australia.