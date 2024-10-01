Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Ancram, a former deputy leader of the Conservative Party, has died at the age of 79, his family said.

A family statement said the 13th Marquess of Lothian, as he was formally known, died in hospital surrounded by close family in the early hours of October 1 after a short illness.

Lord Donald Cameron, a former Scotland Office minister and former MSP, said his uncle, Michael Ancram, had been “a huge support and inspiration”. He said on X: “Some very sad news tonight. Michael was a man of great warmth, humour and generosity. As an uncle, he was a huge support and inspiration to me. We will all miss him very much. Eternal rest grant unto him.”

New Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay posted on X: “I am sorry to hear of the passing of Michael Ancram who was a first-rate politician and a gentleman. The thoughts of all in the Scottish Conservatives are with his wife and family.”

A graduate of law from the University of Edinburgh, Lord Lothian had a political career spanning five decades, including serving as the deputy leader of the Conservative Party under Iain Duncan Smith and Michael Howard from 2001 to 2005.

He was first elected to Parliament in the 1974 general election as the MP for Berwickshire and East Lothian, although he lost the seat later that year. He returned to the House of Commons in 1979 as the MP for Edinburgh South, where he notably defeated future Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Throughout his career, Lord Lothian held significant roles, including Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Scottish Office and Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office. In the latter role, he played a key part in the early stages of the Northern Ireland peace process and became the first British government minister to negotiate with the IRA.

In 2010, Lord Lothian joined the House of Lords as a life peer. He remained active in public life, serving on the Intelligence and Security Committee from 2006 and founding the Global Strategy Forum, a think tank focused on international and security affairs. He was also deeply committed to his Catholic faith and held the title of Grand Prior of the Grand Priory of England and Wales, The Military and Hospitaller Order of Saint Lazarus of Jerusalem.

Lord Lothian had a passion for the landscaped gardens at his home in Monteviot, in the Scottish Borders. He is survived by his wife, Lady Jane Fitzalan-Howard, and their two daughters, Lady Clare and Lady Mary.

The family announced that funeral arrangements will be made in due course, with a private Requiem Mass to be held in Scotland, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in London at a later date.