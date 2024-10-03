Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An influencer who fell to her death after falling down subway steps on a night out was filmed by a friend moments before her death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arina Glazunova, aged 24, spent her last moments, which were caught on camera, singing and dancing with her friends on Friday (September 27).

In the footage, which has been circulated on social media, Glazunova can be heard happily singing along to the Russian boyband Hunger Boys’s hit ‘For The Last Time’ and dancing along the pavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She then looks straight down the lens of her friend’s phone camera, but she’s not looking where she’s going - and that’s when she loses her footing and the tragedy happens.

The clip shows her singing out the song’s lyrics in Russian. Translated in to English, they are: “No, I’m not waiting for you, but know that I loved for the last time, for the last time.”

As she repeats the lyrics the phone turns back to her friend, who is then seeing looking horrified at the exact moment Glazunova fell headfirst over the edge of the subway steps. The late influencer’s screams can be heard on the video before the screen goes blank and the panicked voices of her friends can be heard as the clip ends.

Influencer Arina Glazunova, aged 24, who died when she fell down subway steps on a night out. Photo by X. | X

Local media reports say that Glazunova, from Moscow, was rushed to hospital shortly after the accident, in Tbilisi, Georgia, but died of head injuries and a broken neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A street memorial has since been created in the subway as a tribute to her. Many people have left flowers and notes of condolence. Photographs of the spot where Glazunova died show a knee-high wall above a drop onto a flight of concrete stairs.

One local, Dato Akobia, took to social media to say how dangerous the small wall Glazunova fell over is. He said: “Anyone could fall over that wall.” Another person agreed and said: “Kinda shocking there’s not some kind of rail or guard there, just a few inches tall tripping hazard.”

A third person said: “That is extremely sad and very tragic. The only solace anybody could find in it is that she died happy and singing and was probably gone immediately and didn't suffer.”

Alongside the tributes there is also a sign written in English, according to MailOnline, which has been put up in the subway which claims the height of wall does comply with building regulations. The sign read: “On September 27, at 2:30 a.m a tragedy occurred in this place. Arina Glazunova was walking with a friend and taking a video when she stepped over the parapet, fell and broke. Arina died at the hospital at 9:15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The height of the underground parapet is 30 centimeters, which is a violation of building norms. We call on the city to correct this error so that no one else gets hurt. Please make this incident public. Please share this with your friends and be careful!”

A video posted on TikTok showed what the subway looks like in the daylight and shows how low down the ledge is. Tbilisi's City Hall have said that the Soviet era passage was built according to building standards from that period. The Mayor of the city, Kakhi Kaladze, has said that the underground passages across the Georgian capital meet modern building standards.

Nino Imnadze, dean of the Faculty of Architecture, Urbanism and Design of the Technical University of Georgia, told Radio Liberty Georgia that underground passages built across the city in the 1980s were deliberately designed without railings to also serve as benches. She said: “The wall should have been at least 60 centimeters in height and width. Nothing was done from above, because it also had a seating function.”