A TikTok star has been arrested after the death of a therapist whose body was found wrapped in a tarp on the side of a road.

The body of well-known therapist and motivational speaker William Nicholas Abraham was found after a member of the public noticed some suspicious tarp rolled up at the side of a busy road at the weekend and contacted the police.

A passerby had noticed the tarp on the side of Highway 51 in the American states of Louisiana just before 8am on Sunday (September 29) and alerted the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, Fox 8 Live reports. Deputies who arrived on the scene then found the body of 69-year-old Abraham, a beloved local therapist, inside the tarp.

Authorities say his death was caused by blunt force trauma. “It was a very physical and very violent attack,” Tangipahoa Sheriff Gerald Sticker said, according to WAFB. “He was bludgeoned about in the head, shoulders and neck. There was a lot of bruising.”

The day after his body was found, a Baton Rouge police officer saw 20-year-old influencer Terryon Ishmael Thomas, better known online as Mr. Prada, driving Abraham's black Lincoln MKZ, according to an arrest warrant obtained by a local publication called WBRZ, as he was named a person of interest in the case.

The warrant states that Thomas refused to obey as the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, and instead backed into the police vehicle and fled on foot while officers recovered the victim's vehicle. The suspect was later captured on a nearby store's surveillance cameras. Thomas was taken into custody in Dallas, which is about six hours away from Louisiana by car, on Tuesday (October 1) following a manhunt.

20-year-old TikTok influencerTerryon Ishmael Thomas, known as Mr Prada, has been arrested in connection to an investigation in to the death of therapist William Nicholas Abraham, aged 69. Photo by TikTok/@mr.prada458. | TikTok/@mr.prada458

Thomas is now wanted for aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer and unauthorised use of a motor vehicle. He has not been charged in the therapist's death.

A motive for Abraham’s murder remains unclear, and Sheriff Sticker said he is focusing on discovering where the therapist - who had a regular show on Baton Rouge television - was killed. “Right now we have no inclination as to where this originated,” he said.

He noted that there were no weapons found on the side of the highway where his body was dumped, and a search of the victim's home in East Baton Rouge Parish also found no indications that a crime had been committed there.

The sheriff's office is now seeking any information that the public can give them to find out what Abraham had been doing on Saturday (September 28), before he was ultimately murdered. Police believe the therapist was killed “sometime Saturday night”, Sticker said.

Abraham's friends and family are also demanding answers. “I want to know who did it and I want to know why,' his brother, Tommy Abraham, told WBRZ. “I watch the news every night and I just sit back there and cringe when I hear someone killed somebody. It's just not the way it's supposed to be.”

He added: “No one should take a life but God. No one. He's the only one that can take a life, and for someone to take someone else's life, you're a coward.”

Abraham also doubled as a life coach, 'motivational speaker, recording artist, author, teacher and trailblazer,' according to his website, which notes that he had experience treating substance abuse, anxiety and depression and worked with the LGBTQ community.

“He was kind, loving, a gentle man and frankly not the kind of man that something like this would've happened to,” added Abraham's attorney, Jarret Ambeau. “I'm absolutely devastated and completely surprised that something like that could've happened to a man who I believe to be so tender and so gentle and have such a service heart.”

Thomas has 4.3 million followers on TikTok and is known to his fans for recording humorous skits under the name Mr Prada.