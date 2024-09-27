Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been sentenced to 12 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges linked to the death of TikTok influencer.

Social media star A Rajeswary, better known as Esha, who was found dead in Malaysia in July, after reportedly being bullied online.

The Kuala Lumpur sessions court sentenced B Sathiskumar, aged 40, to 12 months in prison after he changed his plea to guilty on two charges; one of making obscene remarks online and the other of humiliating a person online, during the case mention, according local publication Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

The court, presided by Judge Siti Aminah Ghazali, ordered Sathiskumar to serve 12 months on each charge concurrently, beginning from the date of his arrest on Wednesday July 10.

Rajeswary, aged 29, was found dead at her home in Setapak on Friday July 5, a day after she lodged a police report stating that she had been harassed on TikTok.

Sathiskumar was charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for making obscene remarks on his TikTok account, Dulal Brothers 360, on Sunday June 30.

The remarks were read at a court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the offence carries a punishment of up to one year imprisonment, a fine of up to 50,000 Malaysian Ringgit (around £9,000), or both, FMT reported.

According to the news report he also faced a second charge under Section 509 of the Penal Code for humiliating Rajeswary’s mother, R Puspa, 56, through the same TikTok account on the same date, time, and place. The charge carries a maximum imprisonment of five years, a fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Sabri Othman urged the court to impose a prison sentence, citing the severity of the offence and public interest, while defence lawyer Izwan Ishak, appointed by the National Legal Aid Foundation, appealed for leniency, noting that the accused earns RM1,200 a month (around £217) and is the sole provider for his disabled wife and three children.

Before sentencing, the father-of-three apologised and admitted his wrongdoing. He expressed his remorse, and said to the judge: “I am guilty. I won’t do it again. I ask for forgiveness, ma’am.”