Billie Faiers has had to rush her toddler daughter Margot to hospital after she suffered a “terrifying and upsetting” incident at home.

The 34-year-old The Only Way is Essex star and mum-of-three caused concern among her fans as she shared a photo of her youngest child in a hospital bed on her Instagram Stories last night.

The reality star wrote in her caption: "My little darling Margot. We ended up in hospital yesterday as Margot had another febrile seizure due to a high temperature it really is just so terrifying and upsetting but she is on the mend now." In the photo, 22-month-old Margot was seen looking at the doll that her mum had placed next to her for comfort.

It was earlier this year that Faiers recalled the moment Margot first stopped breathing when she suffered from a seizure. She opened up about the family emergency to sister Sam Faiers on their podcast The Sam & Billie Show. She called it "the most horrendous, scary moment of my whole entire life” and wept as she told her younger sister Sam, aged 33, what had happened.

She added: "I feel like that's really made me run down and ill as well because it's just so scary and worrying." As Billie talked about her daughter's breathing difficulties, she paused as she struggled to contain her emotions.

Sam encouraged her to let the tears out and said knowing what her niece experienced made her want to cry too. Billie composed herself and went on: "You can imagine as a parent you just think the worst, the panic." Fortunately, Billie confirmed Margot was on the mend at the time, although she still had tonsillitis.

Billie Faiers with her daughter Margot, whom she had to rush to the hospital as she suffered a second seizure. Photo by Instagram/@billieshepherdofficial. | Instagram/@billieshepherdofficial

The TV personality had initially shared the scary news on social media. She posted picture of her with son Arthur, then five, and Margot and captioned it: "One exhausted mumma.”

She went on to explain: "My little darling Margot has had a nasty virus, on Sunday Margot had a febrile seizure, it was the most terrifying moment of my life. It was caused due to a spike in her temperature, I was so scared and didn’t know what to do, we of course called an ambulance and Margot was examined at the hospital.

"After speaking to numerous doctors since they all said the same thing to me, that they are quite common but not spoken about, so I’m sharing this because it may encourage some of you to research what to do in this situation."

The NHS states that febrile seizures usually last between two and three minutes and affect those aged between six months and six years old. It is rare for them to last more than 10 minutes. While they can seem frightening, it's unlikely to harm children or cause long-term effects.

Billie shares daughter Nelly, 10, son Arthur, 7, and daughter Margot, 22 months, with her husband Greg Shepherd. Sister Sam shares son Paul Junior, 8, Rosie, 6, and Edward, 2, with long-term partner Paul Knightley