Rajinikanth: Legendary Indian actor & Sivaji The Boss star in hospital ahead of heart-related procedure
The 76-year-old Sivaji The Boss actor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai where he remains in a stable condition. As of now, neither the hospital nor Rajinikanth's family has issued an official statement regarding his health.
Rajinikanth, whose real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, is known as one of Indian cinema's greatest actors, with a career spanning over four decades. Some of his most celebrated films include Baashha (1995), where he played a don with a heart of gold, and Enthiran (2010), a sci-fi blockbuster that earned him a global star status. Other notable hits include Kabali (2016), Sivaji (2007), and Padayappa (1999).
Despite his age, Rajinikanth has remained active in the film industry. He is currently working on two films - Vettaiyan directed by Gnanavel Raja, which is slated for release on October 10, and Coolie, a project by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor had returned to Chennai just a few days ago after completing his shoots.
This comes as Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore 10 years ago, a health issue that kept him away from the limelight for a while. More recently, he opted out of his anticipated entry into politics, citing concerns over his health as a primary reason.
