Britney Spears 'took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows' when her fireplace 'blew up' in her face.

Britney Spears has spoken about the moment she worried she had suffered third degree burns after her fire “blew up” in her face.

The Princess of Pop told her 42 million Instagram followers on Monday night (September 30) about the “really dangerous” incident took place six months ago.

The singer recalled: “I was in my room, I turned the fire on, and all of the sudden, it blew up in my face.” She went on to say that as her fireplace has “done [that] before] she usually asked a memory of her security team to come and light it for her - but she decided not to on his occasion.

“But this time, I just threw the whole thing in there, and it literally blew into my face. She claimed “It took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows” and pointing at her fringe, she said: “see these baby bangs? These are from … it sizzl[ing] all my hair.”

At the time, the 42-year-old Grammy winner said she was worried she had suffered second or third-degree burns and thought she was “gonna have to go to the emergency room because [her] face was, like, on fire.”

She went on: “It hurt to touch my phone. It hurt to put ice on my face. It hurt [to have] anything touch it. This happened for, like, six or seven hours. The pain never went away. It was so, so, so bad.”

She then took some pain relief medication, which relieved her symptoms enough so that she could sleep. “Yeah, it was really bad,” Spears concluded. “All is good now.”

It comes four years after the Oops I Did it Again singer and Crossroads actor burned down her home gym. “Yes, I burnt it down. I walked past the door to the gym and flames, BOOM !!!!!!” she said in April 2020. “By the Grace of God the alarm went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt. Unfortunately, now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!! “But it could be much worse so I’m grateful.”