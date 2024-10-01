Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Australian singer, actress and TV star Dannii Minogue appeared on ABC's Take 5 with Zan Rowe and spoke about sister Kylie Minogue’s battle with breast cancer.

A tearful Dannii Mingoue spoke about the mental impact her sister Kylie Mingoue’s battle with breast cancer had on her. Dannii Minogue said: “I was visiting her when she was having chemo and very unwell. I would jump around to music with her, in the process of getting her better, music carried us through.”

Kylie MInogue was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 when she was in the middle of her Showgirl: Greatest Hits world tour and had to undergo both a lumpectomy andchemotherapy before being given the all-clear the following year.

Dannii Minogue and Kylie Minogue perform during Live and Proud: Sydney WorldPride Opening Concert in 2023 | Getty Images

In 2020, Kylie MInogue spoke about the impact breast cancer had had on her life and told People magazine that"It's like the earth had kind of slipped off its axis. You see everything differently.” She also said: “I was with my brother and my boyfriend at the time — we were all in a daze and went to a cafe. The server at the cafe was like, 'Hey, how are you today?' We just kind of robotically said, 'Good, thanks,' and in that moment I just thought: You really don't know what anyone is going through. I thought that same person by tomorrow is going to see the news and say, "Oh my God, she was here yesterday, and we didn't know.”

Kylie Minogue’s sister Dannii MInogue has now opened up about how her breast cancer diagnosis affected her and the importance of performing a duet together after Kylie had recovered. Dannii said in the interview that“It was unbelievable, you could feel the roar from the audience, and we felt that all the way, the love and support was there.”

Dannii Minogue also opened up about not only having to deal with Kylie’s diagnosis, but also losing a close friend Laura to cancer. Dannii said:”'My sister had cancer, recovered, it was a wild ride for our family. And then my friend Laura had cancer.

“She was staying with me and said she had a pain in her back – an hour later she was in the foetal position. She went into hospital and she never came out again.

“It was very hard to see her go through this.”