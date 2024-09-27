Kylie UK tickets on sale as prices confirmed for Tension 25 tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prices have been confirmed for Kylie’s UK tour

Tickets for Kylie’s Tension 25 tour go on sale in the UK at 10am today (Friday 27 September) on Ticketmaster.

The Australian pop superstar will be playing in eight UK cities in 2025 starting from Glasgow before heading to Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, London, Nottingham and Birmingham. Fans can buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Prices for the seats start from £77.50, rising to £190.25 for the best seats, according to the sellers. VIP packages will start from £386.65. The full pricing list is:

Standard seated tickets – £77.50 / £89.00 / £100.50 / £112.00 / £117.75 / £129.25 / £140.75 / £152.25 / £163.75 / £175.25 / £190.25

Padam Padam VIP Package – £386.65

Tension VIP Package – £331.65

"I am beyond excited to announce the Tension tour 2025," Minogue shared in a statement. "I can't wait to share beautiful and wild moments with fans all over the world, celebrating the Tension era and more!"

Minogue, whose began her career in Australia hit soap Neighbours alongside Jason Donovan, has released hits like I Should Be So Lucky and Can't Get You Out Of My Head, first hinted at the tour while announcing her new album, Tension II, set for release in October. The album's lead single, Lights Camera Action, drops on September 27. "But wait! There's more..." she teased, with the tour announcement following soon after.

This will be Minogue's first tour since her Golden shows in 2018 and 2019.

The list of dates includes:

16th May 2025 — Glasgow

17th May 2025 — Newcastle Upon Tyne

19th May 2025 — Manchester

20th May 2025 — Manchester

22nd May 2025 — Liverpool

23rd May 2025 — Sheffield

26th May 2025 — London

27th May 2025 — London

30th May 2025 — Nottingham

31st May 2025 — Birmingham

2nd June 2025 — London