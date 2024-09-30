Is Kylie Minogue dating Lenny Kravitz as the pair reunite during the Formula One in Singapore?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The princess of pop Kylie Minogue and Lenny Kravitz recently reunited at the Formula One in Singapore. According to New Idea ‘sparks were flying’ between the music legends, sparking romance rumours between the pair.
The Padam Padam singer, 54, and Lenny Kravitz were seen hugging at the Formula One and as they are both single, fans think a romance could blossom between them. During the early nineties, it was reported the pair had a brief relationship after Kylie split from INXS frontman Michael Hutchence. It was around the same time Lenny had split from ex-wife Lisa Bonet.
Fuelling the rumours Kylie shared a video on Instagram, which showed her running into the American singer's arms at the event. She wrote: “Love love love @lennykravitz Both here at @f1 Singapore … what a time!!” Lenny Kravitz commented on the post and wrote: “Love love love you Kylie.”
Fans also took to the comments, one fan wrote: “It’s always nice to see ex’s still “love” each other” and another added: “Why this makes me irrationally happy I dunno but I love it.”
Kylie Minogue is about to kick off her ‘Tension’ world tour and has been single since splitting from Paul Solomons in 2023 after five years together. Lenny is also single right now, but was previously linked to Vanessa Paradis and Nicole Kidman.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.