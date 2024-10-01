Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The comedian revealed that he was involved in a onstage accident that resulted in broken ribs.

Comedian Harry Hill is currently preparing for his 2025 tour New Bits and Greatest Hits, but revealed that he had broken ribs in an onstage accident that involved an ironing board. In an interview with The Times, Harry Hill said: “The live-show stunts are becoming more of a problem as I get older. I broke a few ribs falling off an ironing board and it takes longer to recover these days. But I haven't got the outwards sign of anything, put it that way."

Harry Hill may now be a famous comedian but he actually trained as a neurosurgeon and worked as the Doncaster Royal Infirmary before quitting the medical profession. In an interview with the Radio Times, Harry Hill, whose real name is Matthew Hall, spoke about the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and said:"In the early days of the pandemic, it was all melting down radiators to make ventilators, the country pulling together and so on.

"Harry Hill went on to say that “I'd had a few drinks so I filled out the form and got an email back saying someone would contact me about my return to work.

"I broke out in a cold sweat."

After comedian Harry Hill told the recruiter that his last medical specialism had been “respiratory emergencies,” he was asked to start working at the NHS Nightingale Hospital in east London. However, Harry Hill then informed them that it would be difficult for him to travel there.

Harry Hill then revealed that "In the end it came down to them saying I could maybe do 'track and trace' calls on the phone, but in the end the role never materialised.”