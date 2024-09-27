Citizen Queen singer left unable to walk after horrifying car accident: "It was harrowing"
Cora Isabel, a member of the girl group Citizen Queen, has taken to social media to explain how she was involved in a “harrowing” multiple vehicle pile-up. The 23-year-old was hospitalised for two weeks following the incident.
Taking to social media, Isabel has updated fans on her condition - and whether she will be able to walk again.
In a post on the Citizen Queen Instagram account, she said: “Recently I was involved in a serious car accident that left me with significant injuries, including multiple broken bones. It was a harrowing experience, as I was pinned down by a guard rail and it took firefighters over 30 minutes to safely extract me from the vehicle.
“After spending two weeks in the hospital, I have now been moved to a rehabilitation centre where I am beginning my recovery journey. Currently I am wheelchair-bound and will need approximately eight weeks before I can walk again.
“This has been a life-threatening situation, and I am incredibly grateful to have survived. The doctors and I firmly believe I will make a full recovery.
“My family and I are asking for your continued healing prayers and thoughts as I work through this process. Your encouragement means everything to me as I take this journey toward healing.”
