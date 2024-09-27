Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A candidate on BBC’s The Apprentice has been rushed to hospital and is awaiting surgery after suffering with a health issue which has caused her “intense pain” for six weeks.

Businesswoman Rochelle Anthony took to Instagram last night to share her agony with her 75,000 followers.

The TV star, who came runner-up on the business reality show where hopefuls compete to win a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar, told her fans she has two gallstones stuck in her bile duct which are too big to pass naturally.

The 37-year-old mum-of-two also revealed that her latest health concern comes a year after she had her gallbladder removed as well as 19 gallstones. She wrote: "I've been struggling with back pain for the past six weeks. This last 10 days have really ramped up."

After blood tests, scans and A&E trips Anthony, who has previously worked as a celebrity hairstylist and even featured on an episode of Geordie Shore when she was working for reality star Marnie Simpson, finally got her diagnosis.

She said that she was told the stones need to be removed by a specialist, so she was sent home from hospital with strong painkillers in the meantime. She continued: " . . . that's left me sleeping all day/being sick feeling dizzy. But it's better than the intense pain I've had for the past six days.

Hair salon owner Rochelle Anthony, who competed in BBC’s The Apprentice in 2023, has been in hospital with an intensely painful health issue. Photo by BBC. | BBC

She also urged her fans to seek medical attention if they have any worries. “Trust your gut and fight for answers. Hopefully I will get the much needed operation asap."

She went on to deny posting about her health problem for attention, saying it was a “great way” to update everyone she knows on the latest about her condition. She added: "Honestly, I'd rather give birth hurts less than any kind of stone."

Anthony made it to the finale of The Apprentice season 17 in 2023 and hoped Lord Sugar would invest in her hair salon. He was impressed with her and her business, but instead decided to partner up with Marnie Swindells to open a boxing gym in London instead.

Despite coming in second place, Rochelle's business boomed after the show as clients started to travel up to four hours to get their hair done by her at her salon The Dollshouse, in Milton Keynes.