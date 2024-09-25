Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officials have confirmed what killed Shifty Shellshock - frontman of rap-rock band Crazy Town.

Shifty Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, was just 49 when he was found dead at his Los Angeles home.

The LA County Medical Examiner revealed that the star died from the fatal overdose of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. The report states that he was pronounced dead just after midnight on June 24 and rules that the death was ‘accidental’.

He founded Crazy Town alongside best friend Bret Mazure in Los Angeles in 1999, the band were best known for the song, Butterfly. He had previously spoken about his issues with addition and on 28 April, posted on Instagram about his sobriety and said that “I’m a lover than a fighter …but the one I need to love more Instead of fight with is myself .. mr shifty true Love # Sober alive and grateful.” Shortly after the tragedy, Howie Hubberman, the manager of Crazy Town told People magazine that he had died of an accidental drug overdose and revealed to them that “Seth Binzer, after struggling with addiction and Crazy Town's rapid success with 'Butterfly,' never was able to reach out on a more successful level to deal with his addictions.

Shifty Shellshock, who was the frontman for the rap-rock band Crazy Town, was found dead at the age of 49 in his Los Angeles home. | Getty Images

Howie Hubberman went on to say that, "We all tried, but ultimately we all failed, or Shifty would still be here."

Crazy Town’s most well known song Butterly hit Number 1 in the U.S. Billboard charts and the band reformed in 2007 after going on hiatus following their second album Darkhouse in 2003. Shifty Shellshock was born in 1974, his mother Leslie Brooks was a model whilst his father directed the 1973 concert film Ladies and Gentlemen: The Rolling Stones.

The BBC reported that “In 2012, he was arrested for domestic abuse and cocaine possession. In the same year, he was also taken to hospital after losing consciousness, and fell into a coma before recovering.”

Shifty Shellshock married Melissa Clark in 2002 and they divorced in 2011, they share a son together, Halo. He also has a son Gage, and another son Phoenix with Jasmine Lennard, who is best known for having a fling with Simon Cowell.