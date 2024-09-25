Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aubrey Plaza shocked viewers as she appeared on a popular TV show walking with a cane.

Aubrey Plaza was a guest on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and revealed that she had a “bad accident” on her knee in the summer.

The White Lotus actress, aged 40, used a walking stick as she entered the New York City studio, and was helped onto the set by Barrymore and her My Old Ass co-star Maisy Stella, 20.

Once they had reached the sofa, Plaza took a seat and playfully poked Stella with the cane while the TV host hugged her.

Barrymore then asked the question on everyone’s lips: “What happened, baby?” Plaza replied: “Oh, I just had a bad accident on my knee.”

She went on to explain: “It's the second time I've done it, too. I did my left one seven years ago, playing basketball. And now, I did my right one.'

In July, Plaza revealed on her Instagram page that she had torn her ACL at the WNBA All-Star Weekend. “How it started…how it went…” she wrote, alongside a series of photos from the weekend, including one which showed her with a bag of ice on her right knee.

She went on: “Nothing can stop us! Thank you @wnba for hosting such an amazing weekend and taking such good care of me and my busted knee. Such a great game. See you in Paris (no).”

Aubrey Plaza has had a “bad accident” on her knee, which has left her walking with a cane. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV). | Getty Images for MTV

It’s the second health issue that Plaza has spoken about recently. Earlier this month, she opened up about having a stroke when she was just 20. Speaking on Sirius XM's Howard Stern Show earlier this month she explained that the health issue unfolded while she was attending college at New York University.

She had travelled to her friend's apartment, ﻿but when she arrived and walked in the door she suddenly found she couldn’t move. She told Stern: "It was wild” and revealed: “It happened mid-sentence."

She went on to say that she was "paralysed" but only for a short amount of time, which she believed to be around a minute. Plaza then spent several days in the the hospital. The doctors realised that she had had a stroke when she was admitted because she was still unable to speak and also unable to put her right hand on her left knee. She went on to make a full recovery.

Plaza and Stella joined went on The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss their new comedy film, My Old Ass, which follows Elliott Labrant (played by both actresses) who has been advised by her future self not to fall in love.

Talking about the film, Plaza said: “When I read the script, I cried. I cry every time I watch it. It's a universal concept, that time is fleeting and that our relationships are so important. And you look back on your life, and you wish you had spent more time with your loved ones.”

Stella said: “I still haven't really wrapped my head [around it] I think just because it was my actual ideal project. I was obsessed with everything about it.”