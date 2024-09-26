Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Married At First Sight UK star Jay Howard has taken to her Instagram to tell her fans she has ended up in hospital - just days before she’s due to film a brand new TV show.

The TV personality, who took part in the E4 dating show last year, told her 208,000 followers that she had been admitted to hospital after suffering a painful knee injury.

She disclosed that she had dislocated her knee as she shared two images; a close-up side-by-side shot of her two legs which showed off the huge swelling surrounding one of her knees, and another of her stood outside the hospital in a pink tracksuit with her leg in what appeared to be a brace.

In the caption she wrote: "Only I would DISLOCATE my bloody knee a few days before filming starts for my next job. In pain, strapped up and semi-mobile, but not letting it get in the way! If you see me, I may be hobbling around for the foreseeable . . .”

She went on to thank the medical professionals at the hospital who had treated her. "Thank you to the staff at Accrington Victoria Hospital (in Lancashire) for being angels and looking after me… I’ll be back on both feet properly in no time!!", she said.

The 32-year-old TV bride quickly received messages of support from her famous friends, as well as fans. Former Coronation Street actress Katie McGlynn said: "Aw sending love, get well soon xx." Fellow MAFS star Paul Liba penned: "Get better soon you !!! X"

Married at First Sight UK star Jay Howard has been in hospital with a knee injury. Photo by Instagram/@jay_howard. | Instagram/@jay_howard

One fan said: “Oh nooooo Jay, I hope you're on the mend real quick xx.” One fan joked about the coincidence that both Howard and her MAFS co-star Tasha Jay have both recently injured their legs. They wrote: “It's like you and @itstashajay been to the same event ladies #suspicious,” alongside some laughing face emojis. Howard replied to the comment and said: “I know we’ve both said this haha x.”

Earlier this month, 25-year-old Jay, who was also a bride on MAFS UK 2023, revealed on Instagram that she had been rushed to hospital due to an issue with her knee.

Howard did not give any details on what axactly her next filming project is, and has kept fans guessing for now. She first came to public attention on last year's edition of the reality TV show when she was paired up with Luke Worley.

The pair seemed to hit it off at first, but trouble began when Worley got in to disagreements with another groom, Jordan Gayle. After the pair ended up in a physical altercation, Worley was asked to leave the show and, as his partner, Howard also had to leave. Their relationship then came to an end off-screen.

Later, Howard made a solo appearance on the show's reunion to discuss their relationship, as Worley was banned from attending due to his behaviour. She confirmed that the pair had split, telling her co-stars: "He literally basically just said, like, we are better off just being friends. I asked him what he wanted, but he couldn't answer the question."