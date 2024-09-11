Ella Morgan has spoken out about a health issue which caused her to be taken to A&E on Celebs Go Dating. Photo by Instagram/@ellamorganc. | Instagram/@ellamorganc

‘Married At First Sight UK’ star Ella Morgan has spoken out about being taken to A&E for a health issue as she says ‘I’ve been having issues for a while’.

Morgan, who is currently appearing on E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating, told her co-star Stephen Webb, of Gogglebox fame, about a health problem which led to her needing hospital treatment.

Back in July, the reality star, who dating show fans will know was one of the brides on last year’s ‘Married at First Sight UK’ (MAFS), told her 210,000 followers that she needed take a break from Instagram due to an undisclosed illness.

Posting on her Instagram Stories at the time, she wrote: "Taking a short little insta break, I have never been so ill in all my life." She didn’t give any more details about her health issue or how long she may be away from her social platform. She instead reassured her fans by stating: "I need rest then I'll be back with good content, hopefully if I make it!"

She returned to the platform a week later and confirmed she had resumed filming the show, but never revealed what had caused her illness. Now, in scenes which have just aired on Celebs Go Dating, which was being recorded at the time Morgan suffered the health issue, she’s given more information.

On Tuesday night’s episode (September 10) Morgan shared a FaceTime call with Webb, explaining that she had been hospitalised. The day prior, viewers had watched as Morgan said she felt unwell during a retreat. During the phone call she told him: “I’m in the hospital. After the retreat, you know I wasn’t feeling very well. The whole time we were at the retreat, there was something not right – I’ve been having issues for a while around my bowels.

“I was so unwell, and it’s not like me to tap out. I came home, and I’ve literally been admitted into A&E, and I’ve been here since. Having an ECG, having CT scans, and there’s something in my bowel that they need to investigate.”

Morgan also shared that she had been in contact with new love match Alex, who fans of the show had seen her meet a few days prior to her hospital admission. She went on: “The reason I’ve got a smile on my face is because I have heard from him,” she said. “He is what I need and what I want. He’s the full package. I said it would take a lot for my head to turn from Reece (a previous match), and my head’s gone.”

29-year-old Morgan didn’t find long-lasting love on MAFS, but she made history by being the first transgender bride to appear on the show. She will shortly make history again as she has also signed up for the next series of ‘Celebs Go Dating’, which is due to air on E4 later this year. Proving she hasn’t given up on romance, she’ll be putting her love life in the hands of relationship experts again. She’ll also become the first transgender celebrity to be cast on that show. Morgan was matched with Nathanial Valentino during her time on ‘Married at First Sight’. The pair had a wedding ceremony, where they met for the first time and said ‘I do’ - although the union was not legally binding. She caused controversy, however, by leaving Valentino in favour of starting a romance with fellow groom JJ Slater who also ended his marriage to be with her. The pair re-entered the experiment as a new couple, and though they made it to final vows Slater decided he did not want to take the relationship any further - causing Morgan heartbreak. Slater, age 31, is now in a relationship with Katie Price, 45.

Although Morgan’s dating journey is still playing out on-screen, it seems that Alex may have become her partner. Back in August, a month after the aforementioned scenes were filmed, she spoke at Brighton Pride about her boyfriend. When speaking to the crowd, she reflected on the difficulty trans women like herself face in the dating pool before announcing she had a boyfriend called Alex, who was there. It has not yet been confirmed, however, if it is the same Alex.

On her Instagram page, @ellamorganc, she refers to herself as a “history making queer icon from off the telly”.