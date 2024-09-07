6 UK reality TV shows which are coming to our screens this autumn/winter - including Married at First Sight UK (top), The Great British Bake Off (bottom left) and My Mum Your Dad (bottom right). Photos by Channel 4 (top and bottom left) and ITV (bottom right). | Photos by Channel 4 (top and bottom left) and ITV (bottom right).

It’s Autumn, so we need some exciting TV shows to keep us company throughout blanket season. The good news is there’s five coming to the UK in the next four months.

Here’s all the details we know about the shows, including when and where they will be released.

My Mum Your Dad

This dating show, which sees grown-up children nominate their single parents to go in to a luxury villa in the hope of finding love, was a huge hit with viewers when the first season aired on ITV last year. It was so popular that ITV announced a second series shortly after the first finished.

The big twist with series one was that the children were the “relationship experts” who made decisions such as who went on a date together - and the parents had no idea. Now that series one has aired, however, the new contestants will know this so there’s going to be a new twist for season two.

Host Davina McCall appeared on The One Show to discuss the upcoming series and said: “The new twist is quite funny because obviously they do know that their kids are watching now. They are a little bit self-conscious about how far they take it or what they talk about – except for one mum [who’s a] potty mouth. I won’t say any more.

“But there is a room called The Snug, which was there before, which is a room the parents can go to if they want some privacy. There’s a switch, which the kids don’t know about, which can turn the television feed off.

“So the kids are watching in the bunker going: ‘hang on a minute, hang on a minute, hang on a minute’ and they go ‘what?” because the feed disappears. But they’re not joking around, they are very invested.”

The new series will begin on Monday September 16 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITX.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

A staple in the winter viewing calendar, I’m a Celebrity will return to ITV for its 24th series later this year. Once again, hosts Ant and Dec will oversee proceedings as famous faces head in to the Australian jungle and prepare themselves for bushtucker trials.

It may be another couple of months yet until the show begins, but there’s already rumours about which celebs are going to take part. No official release date has been announced yet for the show. The 2023 series started on Sunday November 19, so we can expect this year’s series to also start in mid-November.

Big Brother

Big Brother will see a new bunch of housemates, from all walks of life, move into the Big Brother house as they get to know each other in front of the TV cameras. The show, which is hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, was revived by ITV last year.

The 2023 series aired in October, and Odudu confirmed in a video uploaded to her social media in early September that the 2024 series would air the same month. On the same day, she also revealed herself and Best were about to film the promo for the new episodes.

It is rumoured that the show will begin on Sunday October 6, but this has not been confirmed by ITV.

Married At First Sight UK

The hugely popular E4 dating show, which sees singles matched by relationship experts and then meet for the first time on their wedding day having not been told anything about each other, will be back very soon.

After couples have said ‘I do’, they then embark on a social experiment which includes moving in together and meeting each other’s family, to see if they can build a genuine connection.

The cast members which have just been announced by the broadcaster, and although she is not among the initial line-up Kyle Walker’s sister Laura has also hinted she’s going to be taking part. As fans of the show will know, new couples are added a few weeks in to the experiment so it may be that Laura is joining at a later date. The series kicks off on Monday September 16 on E4. There’s also going to be a bumper episode to launch the series, as the first episode is almost two hours long - beginning at 9pm and ending at 10.45pm.

The Great British Bake Off

Everyone’s favourite baking show will return soon. Bake Off is definitely the ultimate comfort show, as every week viewers watch amateur bakers complete a series of food challenges in a bid to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith - and hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding.

Each week, bakers must complete three tasks - a signature, a technical and a showstopper - which are all based around a theme, often an ingredient, ocassion or dietary requirement. Every week, one person is crowned star baker and one baker must leave.

For the last three years, the series has launched in September, so it’s expected that this year’s series will air later this month. Channel 4 have released their first trailer which includes hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond in animated form as a cowboy boot wearing butterfly and leopard print clad Queen Bee, respectively. There are rumours that the show will begin on Tuesday September 24 at 8pm, but this has not yet been confirmed by Channel 4.

Strictly Come Dancing

A brand new group of celebrities are waltzing on to the dance flooe for a the new series of Strictly, and also a 20th anniversary special in 2024.

Regular viewers will know that the celebs are taught a new ballroom or latin dance by their professional partner each week in a bid to impress judges Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

Each week, the judges score the couples and viewers also vote for their favourite partnership. These scores are combined, and the bottom two couples end up in a dance off. One of the couples is then voted off by the judges, until one couple ultimately lifts the glitterball trophy. Strictly Come Dancing returns to iPlayer and BBC One from 7.20pm on Saturday September 14.