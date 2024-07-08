Reality TV shows that are still to air in 2024 including Vicky Pattison: Destination Wedding (top left, photo by Channel 4), My Mum Your Dad (top right, photo by ITV), Love Is Blind UK (bottom left, photo by Netflix) and Celebs Go Dating, (bottom right, photo by Channel 4). | Vicky Pattison: Destination Wedding (top left, photo by Channel 4), My Mum Your Dad (top right, photo by ITV), Love Is Blind UK (bottom left, photo by Netflix) and Celebs Go Dating, (bottom right, photo by Channel 4).

From returning favourite shows like Big Brother and Celebs Go Dating, to new shows What Goes on Tour and Love Is Blind UK, these nine reality television programmes are going to air in the UK in the final months of 2024.

Here’s all the details we know about the shows, including when and where they will be released.

My Mum Your Dad

This dating show, which saw grown-up children nominate their single parents to go in to a luxury villa in the hope of finding love, as a huge hit with viewers when the first season aired on ITV last year. It was so popular that ITV announced in October that it would return for a second series this year, but they specific details of exactly when still haven’t been announced.

The first series aired in September, so we’re expecting that seires two may also air in the same month. The big twist with series one was that the children were the “relationship experts” who made decisions such as who went on a date together - and the parents had no idea. Now that series one has aired, however, it’s likely that any applications will know this so it remains to be seen if this will still be the case or if there will be a new surprise element.

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

A staple in the winter viewing calendar, I’m a Celebrity will return to ITV for its 24th series later this year. For the last few years, the show has started in November so we’re expecting 2024 to be just the same. Once again, hosts Ant and Dec will oversee proceedings as famous faces head in to the Australian jungle and prepare themselves for bushtucker trials. It may be another few months yet until the show begins, but there’s already rumours about which celebs are going to take part.

Love Is Blind UK

The first UK series of dating show smash hit Love Is Blind will air on Netflix in August, but no specific release date has yet been announced yet. The show sees singles date each other in pods where they can’t see each other. Instead, they see if they can form a connection based purely on their personality. They can only see each other if they decide to propose - and they then fast track their relationship over the next few weeks before deciding at the altar whether or not they actually will marry. The UK version will be presented by Matt and Emma Willis.

Big Brother

Big Brother will see a new bunch of housemates, from all walks of life, move into the Big Brother house as they get to know each other in front of the TV cameras. The show, which is hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, was revived by ITV last year. The 2023 series aired in October, so it’s likely the 2024 series will air in the same month. The launch date of last year’s series was announced during the Love Island final, so it’s also expected that the same may happen again during the 2024 Love Island final later in July. You can still apply to be on Big Brother 2024. Applications close on Wednesday July 31 at midnight.

What Goes On Tour

Reality star Olivia Attwood Dack has promised her new ITV reality show will include ‘the most emotional and explosive’ scenes. The show reportedly has the title What Goes on Tour. The show will features couples who are experiencing issues in their relationships because of men behaving badly - and it will be Attwood Dack’s task to help them change their ways.

Celebs Go Dating

The 2024 season of the hit reality dating show, which will air later this year on E4, will be the thirteenth for the series which sees celebrities paired with non-celebs in the hope of sparking up romantic connections. The full line-up of famous faces who are taking part in this year’s series has already been announced. If you fancy dating a celebrity, you can apply to be on the show until Friday August 2. Previous series’ have aired in July, August and November so it really could air at any time.

Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot to Handle, the Netflix dating show, which asks self-proclaimed touchy feely daters to get to know each other on an emotional level rather than a physical level, will return for a sixth season later this month. The series will air in three parts; the first part will debut on Friday July 19, with future episodes arriving on Friday July 26 and then Friday August 2.

The new season will once again see a group of contestants entering a luxurious villa where all sexual contact is off limits - but in contrast to previous seasons they will actually know what show they are signing up to. As always, they will be watched over by an all-seeing AI robot Lana, who will deduct money from the group’s prize pot if she sees any rule breaking. The new twist this year, however, is that there will also be a ‘bad lana’.

Married At First Sight UK

The hugely popular E4 dating show, which sees singles matched by relationship experts and then meet for the first time on their wedding day having not been told anything about each other, will be back later this year. After couples have said ‘I do’, they then embark on a social experiment which includes moving in together and meeting each other’s family, to see if they can build a genuine connection. Previous series’ have aired in August and September, so we’re anticipating this year’s series to follow the same pattern.

Vicky Pattison: Destination Wedding