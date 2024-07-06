Charlotte Crosby shares 'disgusting' photo of health issue as talks 'torturous week' after being re-admitted to hospital
In a post shared on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (July 3), the “Geordie Shore” star shared a photo of herself and her mother in hospital. Along with it, she added a caption which revealed the pair had been in hospital overnight: "2 hospitals, 4 attempts at taking bloods, 2 attempts at fitting a canula and 7 hours later. I'm home with finally the right medication and the first lot given intravenously.”
Later, Charlotte who is a mum to one-year-old Alba, shared a video of herself and her mum, Letitia Crosby, aged 54, laying in bed. Speaking further about the issues that led them to go to hospital, she said: "She's a very poorly mama. She's got viral infection and I've got bacterial. Both in the wars thank god Alba’s in nursery today because Jake's working in London."
Now, the 34-year-old media personality has told her 8.7 million followers about the issue that’s made her so poorly - and shared a “disgusting” photo as she revealed she’s had to return to hospital for more treatment. She’s told fans she’s "never been wiped out like this" as she continues to recover in hospital.
Posting a close-up snap of her infected tonsils on her Instagram Stories on Friday (July 5), Charlotte told her followers: This was actually on Tuesday I've got a video now of the whole tonsil covered in white puss with huge black delves all over! I don't think I can share it as it's pretty DISGUSTING."
She continued: "Defiantly [sic] felt better! This has been a torturous week! Drs, then A&E then to be sent home and low and behold got worse and worse! The pain not being able to eat or drink! Not even get out of bed! The fevers and full body aches. I've never been wiped out like this! And the pains in my throat.
"But I'm finally in the right place! And everyone here has been absolutely amazing! I will never forget the amazing man who put my canula in today l'm terrified of needles and on Tuesday it took about 4/5 attempts to get bloods and the canula in! And this man sent from the heavens did it first time and completely pain free! He made me feel so at ease! Been sleeping most of the day and I'm terribly missing alba and Jake But the new update is I've been admitted!"
The reality TV star had many supportive comments from fans and loved ones on her main page. Fiancé Jake Ankers was among the first to comment to his future wife. He said: "Lets focus on getting you better.” One fan said: “Hope you are ok @charlottegshore send my love to you xxx.” Another said: “Aww sending big hugs hope you feel better soon xxx.” A third said: “Take care hun. Sending love.”
Charlotte also returned to her Instagram Stories later to show that Ankers had come to visit her in hospital and had brought her a big bouquet of flowers. She wrote: “My baby, he’s been working all week. Finally got home and came straight to see me, I’m so lucky. He’s got work tonight so couldn’t stay long. Love him so much, he’s my life.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.