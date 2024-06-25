Talia Oatway, who shares three sons with former partner Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers, has taken to her Instagram Stories to tell her fans about an emergency hospital trip with her young son. Photo by Instagram/talia.oatway. | Instagram/talia.oatway

Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers' middle son has been rushed to A&E - just days after his baby son was discharged from hospital after undergoing on-going treatment for a rare genetic condition.

The children’s mother, who is the MTV star’s ex-partner, Talia Oatway took to her Instagram account to share the details of what happened to Maddox, aged two, which led to her seeking emergency medical care for him.

Oatway told her Instagram 424,000 followers, via a video on her Stories, that she noticed something wrong with the tot’s arm after he fell while he was playing outside - and quickly decided to take him to A&E.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She wrote: "Can you believe Maddox's arm? So basically yesterday we were at the park and I was with his godparents and Lauren, one of my nurses. Maddox just landed funny and he cried for a few seconds then stopped. I thought he was alright then he just swelled and I was like 'nah this is not right'. He has damaged the elbow so it is in a cast now. I couldn't believe it, honestly you couldn't write it. One child out of hospital and then this happens.”

She continued: "It is just one of those things that can't be helped. Maddox is so so clumsy as well. You know, there were four adults together but sometimes when kids land funny, you can't help it. I just feel so sorry for him because he is so young as well and he just doesn't want the cast on.”

"That's got to be sorted bless him. Thank god he won't need the cast on for long, they said one to two weeks even if they do operate because its the elbow and they don't want it straight in the cast because otherwise he would have trouble bending it in the future."

She also said that she had phoned Chalmers for his advice, who advised that she take Maddox to hospital, and further explained that doctor’s will assess if he may need pins in his arm on either Wednesday or Thursday (June 26 or 27).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddox’s unexpected trip to hospital comes after Chalmers spoke out about a "traumatic" situation where his youngest son Oakley "didn't eat for 16 days" due to a deadly infection. Baby Oakley, who was born with the rare genetic disorder Apert Syndrome, was given emergency surgery earlier this month to drain the serious infection from his head. He had only been home for a matter of days when big brother Maddox had his fall.

Chalmers and Oatway share three sons; Romeo, three, Maddox, two, and baby son Oakley, 22 months. The pair split in December after five years together and are said to no longer on speaking terms.

Apert syndrome is a type of complex craniosynostosis, which occurs before birth. Craniosynostosis is a rare condition where a baby's skull does not grow properly and their head becomes an unusual shape, according to the NHS. As well as the skull and face, the hands and feet are also affected with apert syndrome because of the mutation on a specific gene.

Chalmers and Oatway have always been open about their youngest son’s condition, but only recently shared a photo of him online. It’s been reported that they have been told Oakley will be “in and out of surgery for 18-24 months” to help ease his condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad