Aaron Chalmers "thanks God" as Geordie Shore star's baby Oakley home after almost six weeks in hospital
and live on Freeview channel 276
Oakley, who is one year old, suffers from Apert Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes the bones in the skull and face to fuse together, hindering normal growth.
Recently, Oakley was hospitalised in critical condition due to a hole in his skull, which led to a leakage of brain fluid. After spending five and a half weeks in the hospital, Aaron has shared that his son is finally back home.
Posting on social media, Chalmers said: “Thank God, Oakley is now home safe and sound. Probably the longest five and a half weeks of mine and his mum’s life. I don’t think it's sunk in what actually happened, we just went into autopilot.
“But the main thing is he’s home so just going to try and get him back and settled into a routine.”
Throughout the past week, Chalmers’ ex-partner Talia Oatway, with whom he shares three children, has been updating her followers on Oakley's medical journey. Last week, she disclosed that Oakley had undergone several surgery attempts as doctors worked to repair the hole in his skull.
“Putting your child into theatre never gets easier,” Oatway said. “They are going to try and see where the leak of CSF is coming from. They won't put a shunt in yet as Oakley is still on strong IV antibiotics. There will be a meeting next week to discuss long-term plans if this carries on leaking. They mentioned he may have another drain fitted.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.