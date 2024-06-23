Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers has provided an update on his son Oakley's health condition.

Oakley, who is one year old, suffers from Apert Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes the bones in the skull and face to fuse together, hindering normal growth.

Recently, Oakley was hospitalised in critical condition due to a hole in his skull, which led to a leakage of brain fluid. After spending five and a half weeks in the hospital, Aaron has shared that his son is finally back home.

Posting on social media, Chalmers said: “Thank God, Oakley is now home safe and sound. Probably the longest five and a half weeks of mine and his mum’s life. I don’t think it's sunk in what actually happened, we just went into autopilot.

“But the main thing is he’s home so just going to try and get him back and settled into a routine.”

Reality TV star Aaron Chalmers' ex-girlfriend Talia Oatway with their one-year-old son Oakley, who has a rare genetic condition Apert Syndrome. Photo by Instagram/talia.oatway. | Instagram/talia.oatway

Throughout the past week, Chalmers’ ex-partner Talia Oatway, with whom he shares three children, has been updating her followers on Oakley's medical journey. Last week, she disclosed that Oakley had undergone several surgery attempts as doctors worked to repair the hole in his skull.