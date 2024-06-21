Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pop Idol Darius was one of 17,000 people who died of bowel cancer in the last year. Following news of the UK's cancer outcomes data published this week, you have to wonder if he would be still be alive now if he has been born in Norway.

The charity Macmillan Cancer support issued a report highlighting health disparities between the UK, Sweden, Denmark and Norway, one of the riches countries in Europe per capita. They emphasise that people with a verity of cancers including colon and rectal cancer were about 5% more likely to die by five years in the UK compared to these countries.

The last time these comparisons were made was in a study of bowel cancer published in the journal GUT which looked at data from patients diagnosed from 2010. It showed that UK patients did worse compared to those in Scandinavian countries, Australia and Canada. Patients from these countries were twice as likely to present with the earliest and most easily treated form of cancer (stage 1). Additionally, the UK patients had a 10% higher percentage of late stage, less-curable, at presentation (stage 4). What's more, the 5 year survival for people with stage 4 disease was more than double that of the UK versus Norway (8% v 17%).

This latest report from Macmillan is significant because it analysed up-to-date figures and also highlighted that improvements in cancer outcomes are improving at a much faster rate in Norway than the UK. The report was timed to be published before the general election to make an important point to political parties that they all should priorities cancer services in their plans for the UK.

The reasons for this disparity is multifactorial and not completely established. Cancer survival rates can differ significantly between Western countries due to a variety of factors, including healthcare system differences, access to and quality of medical care, early detection and screening programs, socioeconomic disparities, lifestyle factors, and variations in cancer types and stages at diagnosis.

As a UK oncologist, although clinics are regularly over booked, I do have access to similar high cost drugs as Norway via system called the Cancer Drug Fund. This is available across the whole of the UK so there is no post code lottery anymore. A bigger issue is likely to be that more people are presenting, later, with more advanced disease which requires more intensive treatments and are less likely to be cured. It is clear we need to invest in screening for cancers at a younger age were the incidence is rising fastest, promote more public awareness campaigns about cancer symptoms and the importance of early detection.