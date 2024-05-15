Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Is vaping harming kid’s mental health? Professor Robert Thomas looks into the research which suggest it is.

In the last three years, surveys have shown that the likelihood of young people having a mental health problem has increased by 50%. Almost a third of teenagers, now report they felt unhappy or anxious. This coincides with the rise in vaping prevalence globally.

Recent figures show the number of children using vapes in the past three years has tripled. Use among younger children is also rising, with 9% of 11 to 15 year olds now using vapes.

Alba Mellado Garcia, a 16-year-old high school student from Soto Grande says: "Vaping is now really common among kids my age I have noticed that class-mates who vape have become increasingly irritable, unstable and inpatient. I think this is due to the effect of the nicotine causing them to be constantly searching for stimulation"

Studies have revealed a higher prevalence of vaping among individuals with mental health disorders, such as anxiety and depression, especially in children. It must be noted that, however, that individuals with mental health disorders are more inclined to engage in vaping as a coping mechanism but we explore the evidence of whether this is a cause or effect.

The mental health concerns related to smoking and vaping have largely been over shadowed by their harmful effects on physical health. Although vaping has a lower risk of cancer, heart and lung damage, strong evidence now suggests similar associations of vaping and smoking with negative mental health. They both are associated with a considerably higher risk of, anxiety disorders, low mood, suicidal ideation, depressive symptoms and negatively perceived mental health.

Disposable vapes are thought to be a key driver behind the alarming rise in youth vaping. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire

Smokers and vapers, however, have a tendency to deny that their habit is a core contributor to diminished mental health. Instead, they tend to perceive the habit as way of improving anxiety and dysphoric symptoms, without recognising that this short term improvement is actually due to relief of nicotine withdrawal. Every time they have a cigarette or nicotine containing vape they are just exaggerating the problem, creating a vicious circle.

Fortunately, there is compelling evidence to show that smoking and vaping cessation leads to better, not worse, mental health. The benefits of cessation resembled those typically seen for psychiatric treatments. Using vaping to help quit cigarettes reduces inhalation of tar and other carcinogens in the smoke but in the long term, it does not remove the addiction to nicotine. In terms of mental health issues, data suggest that smoking cessation followed by continued vaping remains a risk compared to smoking cessation that is not followed by continued vaping.

Why does vaping impair mental health?

An important concern with some vaping devices is that they are capable of delivering even higher concentrations of nicotine than tobacco cigarettes. Nicotine is a powerful, fast-acting and addictive drug whose effects are felt immediately. These include increased heart rate and blood pressure, tremors, constriction of the small blood vessels in the skin and brain.

Scientists have discovered that nicotine directly effects brain chemical systems, such as dopamine and serotonin pathways which regulate mood and happiness. Nicotine impairs the brain’s ability to adapt and reorganise its structure and function in response to internal and external stimuli (neuroplasticity), including experiences, learning, and environmental changes. Furthermore, nicotine exposure has been shown to affect the formation of new brain cells, particularly in regions of the brain involved in memory, such as the hippocampus.

Other chemicals in both cigarettes and vapes can cause inflammation in the brain, referred to as neuroinflammation. While inflammation is a natural response to injury or infection, studies show that chronic neuroinflammation causes fatigue, brain fog, lack of cognition, trouble concentrating and a myriad of long term psychiatric and neurological disorders.

Protecting our children from vaping

The big problem with vaping is its attraction to children whose brains are still developing and are more vulnerable to their negative impact. Disposable vapes are thought to be a key driver behind the alarming rise in youth vaping. New laws to ban disposable vapes, restrict flavours which are specifically marketed at children and ensure that manufacturers produce plainer, less visually appealing packaging are welcomed. These should also change how vapes are displayed in shops, moving them out of sight of children and away from products that appeal to them, like sweets.