Smoking just a few cigarettes a day poses serious health risks

We know that smoking 25 cigarettes a day increases the chances of dying from countless debilitating illnesses by at least 25-fold. Even if a smokers do not contract a fatal disease they age prematurely and reduce their lifespan by at least ten years. Less has been known, however, about the risks of light or intermittent smoking which is becoming increasing more common. This trends in smoking quantity has prompted new studies looking specially at the risks in light smokers.

Unfortunately for the cigarette industry, these studies have shown that even smoking five a day or less still carries significant health risks. Quitting cigarettes completely remains the number-one modifiable lifestyle habit which has biggest impact on reducing preventable disease and death in the western world, including:

- Cardiovascular diseases such as heart disease, stroke and peripheral artery disease.

- Respiratory issues such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema.

- Cancer of the lung, mouth, throat, oesophagus, bladder, cervix, and pancreas.

- Infertility, pregnancy and menopausal symptoms such as hot flushes

- Mental health issues such as anxiety and depression

- Blood clots such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism

- Memory loss, dementia and Parkinson’s Disease

- Osteoporosis, arthritis

A reminder why cigarettes are harmful

Tobacco smoke contains over 4,000 different chemicals, many of which cause considerable damage. They can be categorised into four groups:

Chemical toxins including benzene, formaldehyde, ammonia, cyanide and arsenic can directly damage the DNA of cells, causing locked cancer genes to become active. They can also damage the immune system, allowing early cancers to progress more rapidly, and promote chronic inflammation, thereby contributing to the onset of degenerative diseases.

Nicotine is a powerful, fast-acting and addictive drug whose effects are felt immediately. These include increased heart rate and blood pressure, constriction of the small blood vessels in the skin, stimulation of nerve impulses, causing anxiety and tremors, and adverse effects on mood and behaviour.

Carbon monoxide a poisonous gas found in high concentrations in smoke. It combines with haemoglobin, to form carboxyhaemoglobin. As it combines more readily with haemoglobin than oxygen does, up to 15% of a smoker’s blood may be carrying carbon monoxide instead of oxygen around the body. Oxygen is essential for body tissues and cells to function efficiently, and a reduction in supply can cause problems with cognition, growth and repair.

Tar is deposited in the lungs which causing narrowing of the bronchioles and damage to the small hairs that help protect them from dirt and infection.

Tips to quit, even light smoking

Set a quit date: Choose a date to quit smoking and mark it on your calendar. This will give you a goal to work towards.

Identify triggers: Pay attention to situations, feelings, or activities that trigger your urge to smoke. Once you identify them, develop strategies to avoid or cope with these triggers.

Seek support: Let your friends, family, and co-workers know that you're trying to quit smoking. Their support and encouragement can make a big difference. You can also join a support group or seek counselling to help you quit.

Consider nicotine replacement therapy with caution: Nicotine replacement products, such as vapes, nicotine patches, gum, lozenges, or inhalers, can help reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings in the first few weeks but they don't help you overcome the nicotine addiction long term.

Find alternative activities: Replace smoking with healthier activities, such as exercising, going for a walk, practicing deep breathing exercises, or chewing sugar-free gum.

Stay positive: Quitting smoking is challenging, and setbacks may occur. If you slip up, don't get discouraged. Instead, learn from the experience and recommit to your quit plan.

