Oprah Winfrey health update: Star rushed to hospital with severe stomach flu and put on IV for dehydration
Oprah Winfrey was recently rushed to the hospital due to a severe illness. Gayle King, a long-time friend and host, revealed that Oprah was suffering from a severe case of stomach flu, which required her to be placed on an IV for dehydration. It is not known when exactly she was sent to the hospital.
Sharing the details during her CBS Mornings segment on Tuesday (June 11), Gayle said Oprah was initially scheduled to appear on the show but had to cancel due to her illness. She explained: "She had some kind of stomach thing -stomach flu - stuff was coming out of both ends.”
A spokesperson for Oprah later confirmed that she is "recovering" from the stomach flu and "is resting and feeling better every day." This incident follows Oprah's recent disclosure about losing nearly 20kg (44lbs) with the help of a weight loss medication similar to Ozempic, without specifying the exact drug.
Oprah expressed to People that having a medically approved prescription for weight management feels like "relief, redemption, and a gift" and said that she is "absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
What is Ozempic?
According to the European Medicines Agency, Ozempic is a diabetes medicine used with diet and exercise to treat adults whose type 2 diabetes is not satisfactorily controlled. Ozempic can be used on its own in patients who cannot take metformin (another diabetes medicine). It can also be used as an 'add-on' to other diabetes medicines. Its side effects include diarrhea, abdominal pain, and vomiting.
