Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Oprah Winfrey was recently rushed to the hospital after suffering from severe stomach flu

Oprah Winfrey was recently rushed to the hospital due to a severe illness. Gayle King, a long-time friend and host, revealed that Oprah was suffering from a severe case of stomach flu, which required her to be placed on an IV for dehydration. It is not known when exactly she was sent to the hospital.

Sharing the details during her CBS Mornings segment on Tuesday (June 11), Gayle said Oprah was initially scheduled to appear on the show but had to cancel due to her illness. She explained: "She had some kind of stomach thing -stomach flu - stuff was coming out of both ends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Oprah later confirmed that she is "recovering" from the stomach flu and "is resting and feeling better every day." This incident follows Oprah's recent disclosure about losing nearly 20kg (44lbs) with the help of a weight loss medication similar to Ozempic, without specifying the exact drug.

Oprah Winfrey was recently rushed to the hospital after suffering from severe stomach flu | Getty Images for BET

Oprah expressed to People that having a medically approved prescription for weight management feels like "relief, redemption, and a gift" and said that she is "absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."

What is Ozempic?