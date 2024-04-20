Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A reality star has sparked concerns after losing ‘too much’ weight with the diet drug Ozempic.

Scott Disick - who has three children with Kourtney Kardashian - started using Ozempic to get rid of his ‘dad bod’. But he has seen such a dramatic weight loss that sources near him have said that he has sought help from a nutritionist.

Mailonline has reported that an insider told them: 'Scott recognized that he needed to stop taking Ozempic after seeing the photos of himself and the public outcry over his weight loss. He thought he looked good because he was thinner again – not realizing that this was not healthy. He is now working with a nutritionist to get back on track and not balloon up to the size he was. Scott has been incredibly attractive and fit his entire life and is not having the best time accepting that age is catching up with him.'

It emerged last month that Scott decided to try Ozempic after gaining weight following a car accident in 2022, which left him with an injured back.

Back then an insider told the Mail: “He is not suffering from any illness or indulging in hardcore substances. Kourtney would never permit Scott to spend considerable time with their children if he were grappling with addiction issues. Scott began using Ozempic due to significant weight-related concerns. Around this time last year, he became increasingly dissatisfied with his weight and physique.

“He had put on substantial weight and was uncomfortable seeing himself in recent video footage. He went to great lengths to conceal it, seeking a swift solution to his 'dad bod' dilemma."