Scott Disick: Is he unwell, has Kourtney Kardashian's partner lost weight and is he taking Ozempic?
Scott Disick, renowned for his high-profile romance with Kourtney Kardashian, has sparked some concern among fans with his noticeable weight loss
Fans of the Kardashians were taken aback by his strikingly different appearance in recent paparazzi snapshots, prompting questions about Disick's wellbeing. The 40-year-old reality TV personality seems almost completely different to how he was seen in previous episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and recent segments of Hulu's The Kardashians.
Photographs of Scott out with friends in West Hollywood on Saturday caused quite the stir across social media platforms, with fans expressing concern. It has now emerged that Disick has been taking Ozempic, a weight loss drug.
However, a source has stepped forward to reassure that all is well with the star, attributing his transformation to the controversial drug Ozempic, aimed at addressing his "dad bod" concerns.
"He is not suffering from any illness or indulging in hardcore substances," the insider informed the Daily Mail. "Kourtney would never permit Scott to spend considerable time with their children if he were grappling with addiction issues.
"Scott began using Ozempic due to significant weight-related concerns. Around this time last year, he became increasingly dissatisfied with his weight and physique.
"He had put on substantial weight and was uncomfortable seeing himself in recent video footage. He went to great lengths to conceal it, seeking a swift solution to his 'dad bod' dilemma."
The former couple shares three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.
Ozempic, a brand name for semaglutide, is a prescription medication primarily used for treating type 2 diabetes. Its efficacy in managing blood sugar levels and aiding weight loss has garnered attention, not just among medical professionals but also among celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Sharon Osbourne. The latter, who has been open about her struggles with weight and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, credits the medication for aiding her weight loss journey.
