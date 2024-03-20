Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick at the Marquee Nightclub at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas February 14, 2011 (Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for AG Adriano Goldschmied)

Scott Disick, renowned for his high-profile romance with Kourtney Kardashian, has sparked some concern among fans with his noticeable weight loss

Fans of the Kardashians were taken aback by his strikingly different appearance in recent paparazzi snapshots, prompting questions about Disick's wellbeing. The 40-year-old reality TV personality seems almost completely different to how he was seen in previous episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and recent segments of Hulu's The Kardashians.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photographs of Scott out with friends in West Hollywood on Saturday caused quite the stir across social media platforms, with fans expressing concern. It has now emerged that Disick has been taking Ozempic, a weight loss drug.

However, a source has stepped forward to reassure that all is well with the star, attributing his transformation to the controversial drug Ozempic, aimed at addressing his "dad bod" concerns.

"He is not suffering from any illness or indulging in hardcore substances," the insider informed the Daily Mail. "Kourtney would never permit Scott to spend considerable time with their children if he were grappling with addiction issues.

"Scott began using Ozempic due to significant weight-related concerns. Around this time last year, he became increasingly dissatisfied with his weight and physique.

"He had put on substantial weight and was uncomfortable seeing himself in recent video footage. He went to great lengths to conceal it, seeking a swift solution to his 'dad bod' dilemma."

The former couple shares three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.