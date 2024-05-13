Retired professional boxer and reality Tv star Aaron Chalmers has quit ‘Geordie Shore’ after 10 years to focus on his baby son, who has a rare genetic condition. Photo by Getty Images.

Aaron Chalmers, who is also a retired professional boxer and MMA fighter as well as a TV personality, has announced his departure from the show a decade after he first took part.

The 36-year-old is father to three sons; Romeo, three, Maddox, two, and baby son Oakley, 21 months, and has said he has chosen to step back from the limelight so he can focus on his young family.

Youngest son Oakley was born in 2022 with Apert Syndrome, and it has been reported that Aaron has been told he will be “in and out of surgery for 18-24 months” - so he has made the decsion to leave ‘Geordie Shore’ so that he can be around to support his baby son as much as possible.

Apert syndrome is a type of complex craniosynostosis, which occurs before birth. Craniosynostosis is a rare condition where a baby's skull does not grow properly and their head becomes an unusual shape, according to the NHS. As well as the skull and face, the hands and feet are also affected with apert syndrome because of the mutation on a specific gene.

A source told The Sun: 'Aaron’s son Oakley has a rare condition and is undergoing surgery soon which clashes with filming, and Aaron wants to be there for his boy. He’s putting family first and doesn’t want any distractions or to be away filming. He’s not closing the door on returning to ‘Geordie Shore’ in the future but right now, his son’s health and recovery is the most important thing.

“In the past, trolls have had a go at him for being an absent dad and that really hurt him. He felt that was unfair, but he knows the truth and right now, all that matters is being there for Oakley.”

Chalmers was dad-shamed in 2023 when he chose to fight Floyd Mayweather instead of attend one of Oakley's surgeries. He shares all his children with his ex-partner Talia Oatway. The pair split in December after five years together and are said to no longer on speaking terms. Oatway shared images of Oakley for the first time last week. She has always been open about his condition, but has never shared a photo of him until now.

Sharing an image of her youngest son, she wrote: "It has been the toughest 7 months of my entire life. I have been thrown into a medical world, with no forewarning, no time to prepare. Only now I feel like I’m coming to terms everything, finally coping with how I’m feeling, embracing our new normal. This is my beautiful son Oakley Bleu, he was born with a rare genetic syndrome called Apert Syndrome. . . . Apert Syndrome often causes a global developmental and learning delay. (Oakley sleeps on a vent mask) and uses oxygen.

She continued: "Oakley has a long road ahead, this is a lifelong journey and it isn’t going to be easy. But my boy, you have shown me how strong you are! You are brave and determined and I love you more than you’ll ever know. I hope that by sharing our journey I can raise awareness and support other medical families. She then added red heart emoji.

