Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers and his ex share a health update on their son

Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers and his ex Talia Oatway have shared a health update on their son who went on multiple operations after being in an induced coma since Friday (May 17). One-year-old Oakley, who was born with the rare genetic disorder Apert Syndrome, has been battling sepsis and was rushed to surgery to drain the serious infection from his head.

The terrified mum wrote on Instagram: “The scariest week of my life. 3 surgery’s in a week, when only one was planned. Fluid resuscitation, intubated, lumbar drain, external drain in the head, 3 large CSF fluid leaks, 2 infections one of them being sepsis. Oakley my boy you are a true warrior. You make me appreciate life so much.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I couldn’t be any prouder. ♥️ I no you still have a long road to recovery but you are amazing. I have so much appreciation for other medical families and what they have to go through. The medical staff have been unbelievable. #apertsyndrome #apertsyndromeawareness.”

Geordie Shor star Aaron Chalmers and his ex Talia have shared an update on their son Oakley who went through multiple operations

Aaron and Talia, both 32, are parents to three children: four-year-old Romeo, three-year-old Maddox, and one-year-old Oakley. After five years together, the couple decided to part ways in December 2022 due to a series of disagreements.

In an update posted on Thursday afternoon, Talia said Oakley is now awake, as she praised him for his strength. She wrote: “After being in an induced coma since Friday, 3 operations my boy is awake 🥹♥️ my heart could burst with pride. Son you are the meaning of strength. Thank you to everyone who had wished for Oakley. Let get on the road to recovery baby. #apertsyndrome #apertsyndromeawareness.”

In a separate Instagram post, Aaron said: “So, I told you, the tube is out. He’s been extubated, and that is a massive, massive step. Positivity goes a long way. He’s certainly not out of the woods yet, but he’s definitely on the right path. Just waiting for the nurse to ring us so I can go up and spend some time with my handsome little (one).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is Apert Syndrome?