Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers and ex Talia share health update on son after multiple operations
Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers and his ex Talia Oatway have shared a health update on their son who went on multiple operations after being in an induced coma since Friday (May 17). One-year-old Oakley, who was born with the rare genetic disorder Apert Syndrome, has been battling sepsis and was rushed to surgery to drain the serious infection from his head.
The terrified mum wrote on Instagram: “The scariest week of my life. 3 surgery’s in a week, when only one was planned. Fluid resuscitation, intubated, lumbar drain, external drain in the head, 3 large CSF fluid leaks, 2 infections one of them being sepsis. Oakley my boy you are a true warrior. You make me appreciate life so much.
“I couldn’t be any prouder. ♥️ I no you still have a long road to recovery but you are amazing. I have so much appreciation for other medical families and what they have to go through. The medical staff have been unbelievable. #apertsyndrome #apertsyndromeawareness.”
Aaron and Talia, both 32, are parents to three children: four-year-old Romeo, three-year-old Maddox, and one-year-old Oakley. After five years together, the couple decided to part ways in December 2022 due to a series of disagreements.
In an update posted on Thursday afternoon, Talia said Oakley is now awake, as she praised him for his strength. She wrote: “After being in an induced coma since Friday, 3 operations my boy is awake 🥹♥️ my heart could burst with pride. Son you are the meaning of strength. Thank you to everyone who had wished for Oakley. Let get on the road to recovery baby. #apertsyndrome #apertsyndromeawareness.”
In a separate Instagram post, Aaron said: “So, I told you, the tube is out. He’s been extubated, and that is a massive, massive step. Positivity goes a long way. He’s certainly not out of the woods yet, but he’s definitely on the right path. Just waiting for the nurse to ring us so I can go up and spend some time with my handsome little (one).
Aaron previously announced his departure from the show a decade after he first took part. He said this would allow him to focus on his young family, especially his youngest son, Oakley who he said would be “in and out of surgery for 18-24 months”.
What is Apert Syndrome?
According to Boston Children’s Hospital, Apert syndrome, also known as acrocephalosyndactyly, is a genetic disorder that causes fusion of the skull, hands, and feet bones. It is characterized by deformities of the skull, face, teeth, and limbs. Apert syndrome occurs in one out of every 65,000 to 88,000 births.
