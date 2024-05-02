Charlotte Crosby is presenting ‘Geordie Shore’ spin-off show ‘Aussie Shore’. Photo by Getty Images.

Filming has begun in Australia for ‘Geordie Shore’ spin-off ‘Aussie Shore’ - and star Charlotte Crosby has spoken out about her baby hopes.

The 33-year-old mum-of-one quit the UK version of the reality TV show last year after getting in to arguments with her co-stars, but she’s been given a chance to present the Aus spin-off.

The show is currently filming in Sydney, and Crosby has been spotted soaking up the sun as the cameras roll. She was with her family; fiancé Jake Ankers and their one-year-old daughter Alba.

TV personality Crosby is best known for appearing in the MTV reality series ‘Geordie Shore’ and winning the twelfth series of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’. In 2017, she began presenting ‘Just Tattoo of Us’, and in 2018 she launched her own reality series, ‘The Charlotte Show’.

She has now said that she would like to be pregnant with her second child by the time ‘Aussie Shore’ airs and has revealed that she and Ankers are trying to expand their family, according to ‘The Sun’.

Shore posted about the new reality TV series by posting a video of her carrying a red megaphone with the ‘Aussie’ Show log on it. Alongside the video, she posted the caption: “We out here in Cairns making some truly WILD tv! I hope your all ready for this”

The couple got engaged last November, a year after welcoming their daughter.

This comes amid reports that Crosby was involved in a series of rows with members of the ‘Geordie Shore’ cast. Cast members Crosby and Nathan Henry fell out initially when she learned that he had been gossiping about her behind her back.

Henry then accused Crosby of not supporting him when he followed her lead by taking part in ‘I am a Celebrity Australia’ last year. Their disagreement supposedly led Crosby to quit the show midway through filming. Her decision was also said to be fuelled by a fall-out with another cast mate, Marnie Simpson.

Now some cast members are said to be annoyed after Crosby was given the Aussie presenter job over them. Many of them were said to be in discussions about taking on the role.

A source exclusively told ‘The Sun’: “Charlotte being announced as the host of Aussie Shore has really ruffled feathers amongst the other cast mates. A few of them were in talks for the gig but didn’t get it, so it’s got their back up.

"They feel like Charlotte hasn’t even been loyal to the brand by quitting the show again while filming the last series, yet she gets all the biggest opportunities.”