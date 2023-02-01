Geordie Shore star and TV personality Charlotte Crosby stars in her own BBC Three reality series Charlotte in Sunderland alongside her pa

Reality TV star Charlotte Crosby heads her own series Charlotte in Sunderland, airing on BBC Three this week. The series will feature Charlotte, alongside her partner Jake Ankers, her mum Letitia, and dad Gary. Charlotte’s best friend Lauren, who she has known since she was 12 years old, also features in the series.

Boyfriend Jake hasn’t appeared on TV before, and Charlotte said: “It was a really great experience, it was a better experience [than] I’ve had in the past with previous partners. He was dead nervous, but I hope he enjoyed it.”

The show is filmed in Sunderland, where Charlotte grew up and where she recently bought a large home before starting a family. Using her Sunderland home as a base of operations, the series follows Charlotte through her business dealings and personal life.

Who is Charlotte Crosby?

Charlotte Crosby, 32, is an English TV personality from Sunderland, best known for appearing on the MTV reality series Geordie Shore from the first season in 2011 until 2016. She also took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2013 and went on to win the series.

Charlotte, Jake, and their baby

Her other reality show appearances include Just Tattoo of Us, Celebrity Storage Hunters UK, Ex on the Beach, Celebrity Coach Trip, and Celebs Go Dating. In 2018 she starred in her own reality series The Charlotte Show, which ran for three seasons.

She has made guest appearances in a long line of shows including Celebrity Wedding Planner, Safeword, Celebrity Juice, The Big Fat Quiz of the Decade, Drunk History, and Tricked.

She launched her own clothing line in 2014 and On 26 December 2014, has released several fitness DVDs and two health books. Through her various TV projects and business dealings, she is estimated to have amassed a net worth of around £2 million.

Crosby has been dating businessman Jake Ankers since 2021 and in October last year the couple had a baby girl. Crosby owns a mansion in Sunderland but last year was reported to be living with Jake in Manchester.

Charlotte Crosby filming for Charlotte in Sunderland

What is Charlotte in Sunderland about?

Charlotte in Sunderland follows Charlotte in her daily life living in Sunderland - it follows her through her work as she develops her fashion line, her relationships with partner Jake and her mum and manager Letitia.

The series will also follow Charlotte on her pregnancy journey from her first scan to her public announcement, and through hardships, as she discovers her mum has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Is there a trailer for Charlotte in Sunderland?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is Charlotte in Sunderland on TV?

Charlotte in Sunderland will premiere on Wednesday 1 February on BBC Three at 10pm with the second episode following at 10.30pm. There are 10 episodes in the series and they will be released in sets of two at the same time each week.

