The Geordie Shore TV star has spoken out about how she almost named her child something unfavourable on her podcast.

Charlotte Crosby opened up about baby names in the latest episode of her podcast, ‘Charlotte Crosby Always On’.

The 32-year old, from Sunderland, uploaded the episode, titled Why Has My Biggest Blessing Made Me Depressed? to Spotify on 1 September 2022.

In the most recent episode of her podcast she talks about her pregnancy journey, baby names and the prenatal depression she experienced in the first trimester.

She said: “There was one name right, which we had but we didn’t end up going for in the end.

“So the name was going to be Harla.

“I thought it was quite individual but then I researched Harlot, which means prostitute basically.”

Charlotte has known the name of her child since very early on in the pregnancy.

In the podcast she explained: “My little girl’s name is chosen. It’s there.

“It’s been there for a long time.

“Possibly been chosen since like month two.”

Charlotte is naming her daughter after someone famous - but she has not yet revealed who.

Talking about the name, she said “I can’t obviously give it away” but that “it’s so cute and it’s just gorgeous”.

Charlotte is naming her child after a mysterious famous person.

She told OK!Magazine: “I’ve had the name for so long. It’s a cute one! It’s been on the list for a while.

“It’s come from a famous person but nothing you would expect.”

The Geordie Shore star is expecting her first baby next month, with boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The birth of Charlotte’s child will be captured on film for her new TV show Charlotte in Sunderland which will document her motherhood journey.

They revealed the gender of their baby in June 2022 - a plane wrote a giant G for girl in the skies of Newcastle.

