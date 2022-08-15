Charlotte’s 10-part BBC series will conclude with the Geordie Shore star giving birth to her baby girl.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Crobsy is set to give birth live on television, as part of her 10-part series.

After a five year stint on MTV’s Geordie Shore, Charlotte is used to being in front of the cameras - and causing drama on air.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before her departure from the reality show in 2016, she became known for her on and off relationship with fellow cast member Gaz Beadle.

However, the 32-year-old is now expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Jake Ankers, describing it as “a moment I wasn’t sure would ever be mine”.

Charlotte Crosby with her boyfriend Jake Ankers. Charlotte is wearing an outfit for the couple's gender reveal party, made by Burnley born fashion designer Carrie-Ann Kay

In 2016, Charlotte sadly suffered an ectopic pregnancy and subsequently had to have her right fallopian tube and ovary removed.

Following this, Charlotte wasn’t sure she would be able to have children after a previous ectopic pregnancy, so fans were delighted when she announced the news in April.

Since announcing her pregnancy, she has begun filming a 10-part series called Charlotte in Sunderland.

The BBC reality series will follow Charlotte’s journey from bump to baby, and we now know it will conclude with the star giving birth.

With Charlotte telling the BBC: “I am beyond excited to be bringing my crazy life, my business ventures, much loved family, future hubby and my precious bump to the BBC! I hope everyone’s ready for the ride ahead!”