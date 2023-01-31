The ‘keys to Eurovision’ were handed over to the host city of Liverpool ahead of the 2023 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest

A special ceremony in Liverpool has kicked off the countdown to Eurovision 2023, with the keys to the famous event being handed over to this year’s hosts. Liverpool was chosen from a list of UK cities to host the Eurovision Song Contest after it was deemed that last year’s winner, Ukraine, could not safely hold the event amid the war wth Russia.

However, the grand final on Saturday 13 May isn’t the only event of the Eurovision calendar with a bit of pomp. The entire campaign has been kicked off with a special ceremony at Liverpool’s St George’s Hall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stefano Lo Russo, mayor of Turin, was in attendance to make the handover to Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson. Turin hosted the 2022 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest and has held the ‘keys’ ever since.

They will be held in Liverpool until preparations are underway for the host city of the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. The keys will be kept alongside an entire collection of insignia.

What are the keys to Eurovision?

The keys are given to each host city of Eurovision. This is a mosty metaphorical changing-of-hands for the next year’s edition of the contest.

Advertisement

Each city which has hosted the contest will have added a new insignia to the keys, creating a patchwork of European cities which have been bestowed with the honour of hosting one of the bggest events in the world.

When the time comes for Eurovision to move on from Liverpool, a similar event will take place in the next host city.

Advertisement

The host city of Liverpool was given the ‘keys to Eurovision’ during a special ceremony on 31 January. (Credit: PA)

Can I view the Eurovision insignia in Liverpool?

Advertisement

Yes, you can publically view the Eurovision insignia. Every year, each host city puts the piece of memorabilia on display to the public while it holds the keys.

This year will be no different. Members of the public can visit Liverpool’s St George’s Hall.

It will be around for the duration of the time Liverpool hold the keys. This is likely to be around late January 2024, when they will be handed onto the next host city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When is Eurovision Song Contest 2023?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will take place in the UK for the first time in 25 years this May. Liverpool is taking on hosting duties for the 2022 winner Ukraine.

The grand final is set to take place at the city’s M&S Bank Arena on Saturday13 May. Two semi-finals will also take place ahead of this, on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May respectively.