The reality star is speaking out about the impact alcohol abuse has had on her and her family

TV star and author Vicky Pattinson has opened up about the heartbreaking impact that alcohol has had on her and her family in a new candid documentary.

The documentary, called ‘Alcohol, Dad and Me’ follows the former I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! winner and her dad John as they speak openly about the impact both of their drinking habits have had on their lives - and search for a way to be healthy again.

But, just who is Vicky Pattinson, what can viewers expect from the documentary and how can you watch it?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Reality TV star Vicky Pattinson with her dad John in Channel 4 documentary ‘Alcohol, Dad and Me’.

Who is Vicky Pattinson?

Vicky Pattinson, aged 34, is a British television and media personality.

She is best known for appearing in the MTV shows Geordie Shore from 2011 until 2014, Ex on the Beach in 2014 and 2015 and her own show Judge Geordie in 2015.

Pattison won the fifteenth series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in December 2015 and then, three years later, she became a contestant on the fourth season of the Australian version of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!.

She was evicted after spending 28 days in the jungle, finishing in fourth place.

In November 2016 she became a co-presenter of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! spin off show, which was then called I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! NOW!

In April 2017, Pattison announced that she would not be returning to present the show, which by then had been renamed I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

She became a member on the panel of the ITV daytime chat show Loose Women in January 2016 before quitting in September of the same year after just nine months.

In October 2018, Pattison partnered with comedian Dom Joly and entered Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted and went on the run as a “fugitive”. She, along with the other celebrities who took part, donated their fee to the charity Stand up To Cancer.

She was a finalist in Celebrity Masterchef in 2019, and last year she appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

She has also written an autobiography called Nothing But the Truth: My Story, and a series of fictional novels including All that Glitters and A Christmas Kiss.

On her official Instagram account , she describes herself as “TV Star, Jungle Queen, Masterchef finalist, feminist and author”.

What is her new documentary ‘Alcohol Dad and Me’?

Pattinson is fronting a new, personal documentary called ‘Alcohol Dad and Me’.

The 65 minute documentary will follow Pattison as she confronts her relationship with alcohol and speaks out about the devastating impact that addiction and alcohol has had on those around her.

In the documentary, viewers will see Pattinson discuss how alcohol impacted her childhood and shaped her early adulthood years too.

Growing up, Pattinson’s dad John was a functional alcoholic and as she is now in her early thirties, Vicky is now around the same age as her dad was when his own addiction took hold.

Pattinson was known to be a party animal in her twenties, when she appeared on Newcastle-based reality show Geordie Shore, and her own abuse of alcohol has played out in the public eye.

Having watched herself on TV, Vicky has also seen the results that drinking alcohol has had on her own behaviour, and admits to the camera that she doesn’t like who she is when she’s drunk.

She states with brutal honesty that she’s now concerned that she’ll end up like her alcoholic dad.

Viewers will also see Pattinson’s dad say he has control over his drinking now, but Pattinson admits she worries that he’s not being truthful - and that he has damaged his health irreparably anyway.

Through therapeutic conversations with ex-drinkers and psychologists, she realises she has hopeful options for both herself and her dad.

How can you watch the documentary?

The documentary is airing on Channel 4 at 10pm on Tuesday 2 August.

You can watch it live on television, and also via Channel 4 catch up service All4.