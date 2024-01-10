Longtime Geordie Shore cast member Charlotte Crosby will not be watching the new series after an incident in Cyprus led to her quitting the show.

As it turns out, the rumoured feud between Marnie (left) and Charlotte (right) has led to the latter deciding to skip the new series of Geordie Shore. Picture: Getty Images

The new series of MTV’s popular reality drama Geordie Shore once again returns to our screens but with one notable absence - at least at the launch party on Monday night. Charlotte Crosby snubbed the star-studded extravaganza, after news she had quit the series following an incident in Cyprus with other members of the cast.

Charlotte, an original cast member and one of the show's biggest stars, had rejoined for a reunion series and subsequently participated in a group holiday in Cyprus with her now-fiancé Jake Ankers and their daughter Alba Jean. However, the trip took a negative turn when Charlotte clashed with co-star Marnie Simpson over a high chair, resulting in Charlotte and her family leaving the filming prematurely.

Speaking to The Sun, Marnie said: “I’ve lived in London for seven or eight years, so I never really seen Charlotte that much, I used to talk to her a lot on social media and WhatsApp, but we weren’t heavily in each others lives. I think it’s a shame because the memories what we got, it’s a shame that we’ve lost the friendship but it is what it is.”

This incident left Charlotte questioning her future involvement with Geordie Shore, and she admitted to having doubts about returning to the show. Despite her initial willingness to participate in reunions, the Cyprus incident seemed to have a lasting impact on her decision - and, according to Chronicle Live, has even led her to potentially not watching the new series altogether.

New series of Geordie Shore - how to watch