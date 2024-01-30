Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers: Case against him harassing ex-girlfriend dropped
Geordie star Aaron Chalmers was seen smiling leaving court after the case against him harassing his ex-girlfriend was dropped
Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers smiled at cameras outside court in Newcastle as the case against him harassing his former partner Talia Oatway was dropped. The case against Aaron Chalmers was dropped as Talia, who was the only witness, did not show up to court to give evidence.
The couple who had an on and off relationship and share three children together split for good in 2002. Aaron Chalmers was accused of harassment without violence between January and June last year. According to The Sun, “The MTV star split with Talia shortly after the birth of their son, Oakley, who has a rare genetic disorder called Apert Syndrome. The couple had been together for five years and also share sons Romeo and Maddox.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
As well being known for appearing on reality shows Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach, is a retired mixed martial artist who made the switch from MMA to boxing in 2022. His first professional fight against Alexander Zeledon was in 2022 and Chalmers won the bout. In July 2023, Kiefer Crosbie beat Aaron Chalmers and called out Tommy Fury afterwards.
In February 2023, Aaron Chalmers lasted eight rounds with boxing great Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition fight. After the fight, Chalmers said “He caught us clear on the chin in the second round and it did wake me up a lot, but he’s just unbelievable. That’s one to tell the grandkids” Aaron Chalmers who has 2.4 million followers on Instagram describes himself as a “PRO fighter and proud daddy” on his social media. In November 2023 he posted a photograph of himself with the caption: “THE JOKER HAS THE LAST LAUGH @AaronCGShore defeats Warren Spencer via unanimous decision and becomes the first man to hold the CFN Title!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.