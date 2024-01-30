Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers: Case against him harassing ex-girlfriend dropped

Geordie Shore star Aaron Chalmers smiled at cameras outside court in Newcastle as the case against him harassing his former partner Talia Oatway was dropped. The case against Aaron Chalmers was dropped as Talia, who was the only witness, did not show up to court to give evidence.

The couple who had an on and off relationship and share three children together split for good in 2002. Aaron Chalmers was accused of harassment without violence between January and June last year. According to The Sun, “The MTV star split with Talia shortly after the birth of their son, Oakley, who has a rare genetic disorder called Apert Syndrome. The couple had been together for five years and also share sons Romeo and Maddox.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well being known for appearing on reality shows Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach, is a retired mixed martial artist who made the switch from MMA to boxing in 2022. His first professional fight against Alexander Zeledon was in 2022 and Chalmers won the bout. In July 2023, Kiefer Crosbie beat Aaron Chalmers and called out Tommy Fury afterwards.