Married at First Sight Australia partipants Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith. The pair were matched on the show and left as friends, but now they have apparently fallen out. Photo by Instagram/lucindaslight. | Instagram/lucindaslight

Married at First Sight favourite Lucinda Light has apologised for offending her TV husband Timothy Smith, amid claims he has blocked her on social media as the pair are allegedly feuding.

The pair were matched on this year’s Married at First Sight (MAFS) Australia, a dating show which sees singles matched by dating experts and then meeting for the first time at the altar. They quickly became fan favourites, with viewers rooting for them to work out. They ultimately didn’t form a romantic connection but they left the show as good friends.

Light, whose real name is Lucinda Reilly, won a huge fanbase for her continurous positive energy, while Timothy was praised for eventually opening up and sharing his feelings - something which he credited Light for helping him to do. However it would appear that, out in the real world, and months after the cameras stopped rolling, the pair are no longer friends.

It was first reported that the pair had fallen out last month as fans noticed they had stopped following each other on Instagram. In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, 51-year-old Smith, blamed their different approaches to friendships and lifestyles to their fall out.

He said he hoped their friendship would evolve after the show finished, and many fans were also holding out hope that romance could still blossom between the pair as their had been some sweet moments between the pair along the way and they did share a kiss - but hopes were dashed. Smith told the publication: “Lucinda was a little different to who he had been married to during filming. The cameras do that to people. Lucinda may have buckled under the pressure with so many people wanting a piece of her.”

The business owner adds that he “didn’t walk away easily” from their friendship, but felt like “eight chances was enough”. He alos accused Light of “gossiping” about him. He did, however, wish his former TV wife all the best in her future career as he also said he wished to return to his normal life after his brush with reality TV.

Light, age 43, who is a wedding celebrant, has enjoyed enormous success since appearing on the show earlier this year. Next month she’s beginning a tour of the UK to offer her insights and happy outlook on life with fans. She has claimed that her former TV husband has blocked her on social media, but she’s still had her say on the supposed feud between them.

Taking to her Instagram page over the weekend, Light shared her point of view with her 647,000 followers in a length statement - which she shared alongside a photo of her and Smith in happier times.

The reality TV star wrote: “In regards to the comments and blocking Tim has done~Conscious, clear and kind communication would have been my preference. If I’d offended Tim, I would have loved a phone conversation toward resolve. A couple of times I’ve confided in other cast members about genuine processes I’ve had since the show and behaviours that have upset me. I’m sure I’m not alone in that, we all need to process and share. Going on a reality TV show has been a huge experience and in many ways, I’m still processing it.

“In my heart, I’ve always held Tim with understanding and compassion. I take responsibility for any hurt I may of caused by sharing my feelings and hurts. There are no hard feelings my end and I still hold a lantern of hope for our friendship. Ho’oponopono ~ I’m Sorry, Please Forgive Me, Thank You, I Love You.

“I appreciate the feedback from any cast members or anyone that feels I’ve upset Tim in anyway, certainly not my intention. If Tim doesn’t know what I stand for from the months of hanging out then there’s nothing I can do to about that. I only wish Tim all the love & success.

“This is the last I’ll say on this piece, I’ve said what I have to say. I want to get on with my life~ I’ve got lots of love to share and I believe Tim does too. Everyone’s just trying their best in this one precious life and I for one don’t want to spend my energy and time in war, with anyone.”