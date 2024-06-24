Married at First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer. Photo by Instagram/ @olivefrazer. | Instagram/ @olivefrazer

Married At First Sight Australia star Olivia Frazer has spoken out about a ‘terrifying’ incident that left her fearing for her life, as she claims she was made to look like a villian on the hit reality dating show.

Frazer took part in the social experiment, which sees singles meet for the first time on their wedding day, in 2022. Speaking to the ABC, Olivia claimed she was made to look like the “bad guy” of her season and believes she became one of the most hated people in Australia as a result. The TV personality said she received lots of hate online following her appearance on the hugely popular show, but the worst incident of abuse came in person when a group of women drove to her home one Saturday night to scream profanities at her from the car window. Recalling the incident, she said: “I just hear four or five middle-aged women screaming ‘Olivia, you’re a c**t. Die, piggy!’”

Frazer was matched with Jackon Lonie on the show, and the chemistry between the pair was obvious to other participants on the show, the relationship experts and viewers on the show. She said at first her time of MAFS was like a fairytale. But, the now 30-year-old she claims their relationship soured quickly when she said she was encouraged by producers to share a personal story that “had teeth” so she could have a “backbone” on the show.

This led to Frazer opening up about a time she told a friend that her brown bridesmaid dresses were “disgusting” - a comment which led her to being removed from the wedding party. She then revealed she cut up the dress and sent it to the bride, who was by then her former friend. This is when she believes her portrayal as the show villian began.

“I think that was where ‘we’re going to cast her as a villain’ started,” Frazer claimed to the ABC. The show has denied that anybody received “villain edits”, saying participants “get the edits they deserve”. Frazer went on: “I have to tell the story and it gets chopped and changed to make it look like I’m this psycho who’s super proud of this absolutely outrageous thing that I had done years ago.”

She said the backlash was immediate and it left her “definitely suicidal”. She alleged: “They made me look like a criminal on the biggest show in Australia. And I didn’t sign up to be framed as a criminal.”

Married at First Sight Australia stars Olivia Frazer and Jackon Lonie had a 10 month relationship after being paired on the reality dating show. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

Frazer and Lonie, now aged 31, were together for around 10 months but they ultimately split up. At the time, they said they just drifted, but Frazer has since blamed MAFS for the break-up.

The TV star also shared that although it has been two years since her series of the show aired she is still receiving vile messages from trolls today. This is because the show is still being aired in many new countries. “I think the last country it aired in was Sweden. And I only found that out because I started getting death threats in Swedish,” she shared.

Frazer has also been speaking out publicly against MAFS on her Instagram page, @olivefrazer. She took to her Instagram Stories earlier today (Monday June 24) and called for more “transparency” on reality TV shows like MAFS. In a statement shared with her 204,000 followers, she added: “No producers coming forward saying ‘reality TV is reality’. No, admit it’s just entertainment, extremely edited and not accurate.”