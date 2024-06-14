Dan Hunjas, who took part in Married at First Sight Australia 2022, has shared a photo of a kangaroo attacking his young daughter. Photo by Channel Nine. | Channel Nine

Reality TV star Dan Hunjas, who took part in Married at First Sight Australia 2022, has shared a photo of a kangaroo attacking his young daughter.

A reality TV story has told his fans of the time a kangaroo “choose violence” and attacked his young daughter.

Dan Hunjas, who appeared on Married at First Sight Australia told his 51,000 Instagram followers about the shock incident, which happened when he was having a dad-daughter day out at a zoo with his daughter Keeley.

The 44-year-old actually caught the moment on camera by chance, and shared the photo to the moment online - reassuring his fans that his daughter was absolutely fine following the incident.

In a video accompanying the photo he explained: “(The zoo) had one of those outdoor enclosures where all the ‘friendly’ wildlife can roam and you can pet them and feed them. My daughter and I came across this kangaroo. It was really friendly and sweet - so it seemed.”

He continued to say that he had a camera hanging on a lanyard round his neck so he decided to capture what he thought would be a lovely moment between his daughter and the animal. He went on: “As I hit the button this kangaroo’s just gone whack and latched on to my daughter’s face and started shaking her.”

The dad-of-one went on to say that in an instant he dropped his camera and went to his daughter’s aid, “lauching” himself at the kangaroo which then started attacking him.

He said the incident came to an end when he managed to push the animal off him and it then hopped away. Looking at his daughter, he said he “expected to see “blood and gashes and eyeballs ripped out”, but was amazed to find she didn’t have a “single mark” on her.

He concluded his video by saying “Noone was hurt, everyone was fine, we got a cool pic . . . we all lived to fight another day, especially the kangaroo who woke up and chose violence that day.”

Hunjas, who took part in reality dating show Married at First Sight (MAFS) in 2022, was actually recounting an incident which took place many years ago - but he was sharing the memory to mark daughter Keeley’s milestone 18th birthday.#

The post received many comments, including one from his MAFS co-star Jackson Lonie who joked: “I heard he was hopping mad that you got involved.”

A MAFS fan account, MAFS Uncensored, wrote: “Why did I just have a mental image of you and a big red going pound for pound. Glad your gorgeous girl was unharmed. Happy 18th birthday to her! Wishing her every happiness in the world.”

Hunjas was paired with Sandy Jawanda, aged 36, during his time taking part in social experiement Married at First Sight. The pair initially hit it off on their wedding day, when they met for the first time, but within days of saying ‘I do’ they realised they did not share any common interests and their relationship became strained.