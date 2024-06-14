Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katie Price has shared an update on her relationship status after rumours she had ‘split’ from boyfriend JJ Slater.

Katie Price has given fans an update on her relationship status after rumours she had “split” with her boyfriend, Married at First Sight UK star JJ Slater. The news came just weeks after the pair got matching tattoos during a holiday to Ayia Napa, having the words, “Baby darling”, inked on their wrists.

Price had previously told fans she was unable to spend Slater’s birthday with him, which had lead to speculation the pair were no longer an item. Speaking to her sister on her podcast, she revealed she had no plans to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She told her sister Sophie: “It's Junior and JJ's birthday - their birthday is on the same day - the JJs, how weird is that?", Sophie asked her: "Oh yeah, what are you doing for that?", to which Price replied: “Doing my audiobook all day.” Before adding that she was going to be meeting Slater’s family: “We have got dinner with his mum who has flown over from America on Saturday, and then his dad and sister and their other halves on Friday.”

Price, who is releasing her autobiography “This Is Me”, in July, took to social media to put any split rumours to bed as she wished Slater a happy birthday. In the caption she wrote: “Happy birthday to my @johnjoeslater,” alongside a red love heart. She also revealed that chapter 14 in her book will be dedicated to her new beau, sharing a picture of the manuscript to Instagram Stories she said: “Whole chapter on my gorgeous boyfriend”.

Price has been making headlines recently after a spate of attacks on her former Sussex home, Mucky Mansion. The star has taken to social media in recent weeks to reveal an attempted “break in”, an “acid” attack on her car and a group of men in a white van spotted on the grounds of the property.