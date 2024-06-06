Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie Price has taken to social media to share the attempted ‘break-in’ which took place at her former Mucky Mansion home.

The reality star Katie Price has accused two men of attempting to “break into” her former home and appealed to fans for help.

Price, has shared footage from her CCTV camera on social media, which shows two men approaching Mucky Mansion. The reality star has moved out of the home along with her five children after she was served an eviction notice over an unpaid tax bill.

In the video, you can see two men who appear separately. One who is wearing a grey tracksuit and a crossbody bag, is seen trying to open the door, leaving when he realises it’s locked. Whilst the second, a man dressed in jeans and a jacket is seen walking to the house.

The attempted “break in” is the latest in a series of attacks Price has said to have experienced at her former home. Earlier this week she revealed “acid” had been thrown over her car and that a group of men in a white van had been spotting on the grounds of the property.

Speaking on social media she said: “Rushed to my home after being informed of a white Transit van with eight people not from this area waiting in my grounds. A thanks to Sussex police who were instantly there and who are guarding the property.”

She added: “After the recent acid attack at the mansion all breaches of security are taken seriously by all now. There is 24 hour security now at the property for protection.”

What have the police said?

Speaking to The Sun, Police confirmed they had received a report of “suspicious behaviour”, sharing in a statement: “We received a report of suspicious behaviour involving a possible break-in at 9pm on June 4. Officers attended the scene and two men were searched. No items were found. The men were given words of advice and released.”

They added: “Officers have made contact with the property owner and kept them informed of both incidents. Any suspicious activity can be reported to Sussex Police on 101 or online, in an emergency call 999.”