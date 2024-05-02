Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh have finally settled on a baby name for their newborn daughter - a month after she was born.

Emily, 34, took to social media to reveal the name the celeb couple had chosen was ‘Arabella Rose’. She wrote on social media: “It’s taken a while but after lots of deliberation we’ve finally decided. Arabella Rose Andréa.”

The couple had major trouble settling on a name. Peter had previously said that the decision would be down to his wife, but that her recovery and care to the new baby was the first priority meaning that the name choice was on the back burner. The couple welcomed their fifth child together on April 2.

‘Arabella’ is a name of Latin origin, meaning ‘answer to a prayer’, with other meanings including ‘loving’ and ‘lovable’. ‘Andréa’, which is Peter’s real surname, is used by all of the couple’s children, as well as Emily taking the surname when the couple wed in 2015.

The ‘Mysterious Girl’ singer previously told fans that he loved the name ‘Olivia’. He also shared that he liked the idea of names such as Athena, which gives a nod to his Greek roots, and Charlotte, which he liked shorted to ‘Charlie’. However, the couple were back to square one when Emily said she “wasn’t keen” on the options.

They were under pressure to choose a name, with the deadline to register the baby’s birth fast approaching. Peter said previously: "She is recovering after all, so I totally get it. We have less than four weeks left before we have to register her. I took our baby for a walk in her pram for the first time to drop Millie and Theo at school. It’s beautiful to do these things all over again."