Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Singer Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh have welcomed their third child together.

MacDonagh, 34, gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday, April 2, with Andre, 51, saying in a post on Instagram that both mother and baby are “doing amazing”. In the social media post, he also shared snaps of the newborn at “just minutes old” alongside MacDonagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told his almost 2 million followers: “Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier. Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible.”

However, the singer and television personality revealed that there was just one issue with the baby girl’s arrival - the couple were yet to choose a name for their bundle of joy. Andre asked for “help” from his followers for suggestions.

His comments were flooded with messages of well wishes and name suggestions. Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden suggested the names ‘Dylan’ or ‘Robyn’. Fans also suggested Greek-inspired names as a nod to Andre’s heritage such as ‘Iris’.

Other friends and celebrities sending their congratulations included TV presenter Vanessa Feltz, who called the birth “such wonderful news.” JLS member Oritsé Williams added: “Congrats to you both. Gorgeous news. Chuffed for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad