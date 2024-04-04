Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh welcome third child as singer says baby girl has been 'spoilt with cuddles'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Singer Peter Andre and his wife Emily MacDonagh have welcomed their third child together.
MacDonagh, 34, gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday, April 2, with Andre, 51, saying in a post on Instagram that both mother and baby are “doing amazing”. In the social media post, he also shared snaps of the newborn at “just minutes old” alongside MacDonagh.
He told his almost 2 million followers: “Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier. Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible.”
However, the singer and television personality revealed that there was just one issue with the baby girl’s arrival - the couple were yet to choose a name for their bundle of joy. Andre asked for “help” from his followers for suggestions.
His comments were flooded with messages of well wishes and name suggestions. Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden suggested the names ‘Dylan’ or ‘Robyn’. Fans also suggested Greek-inspired names as a nod to Andre’s heritage such as ‘Iris’.
Other friends and celebrities sending their congratulations included TV presenter Vanessa Feltz, who called the birth “such wonderful news.” JLS member Oritsé Williams added: “Congrats to you both. Gorgeous news. Chuffed for you.”
Andre and MacDonagh married in 2015 and now have three children together including Millie, born 2014, and Theo, born 2016, with MacDonagh also acting as step-mum to Andre’s two children with ex-wife Katie Price. Junior was born in 2005, while Princess was born in 2007. Junior posted a touching comment underneath his dad’s Instagram post, saying: “Welcome to life my beautiful little sis.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.