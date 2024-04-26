Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Andre has revealed that he has a “number one choice” name for his as-yet-unnamed newborn daughter, but his wife Emily MacDonagh “isn't keen” on the choice.

Andre, 51, and MacDonagh, 34, welcomed their newest little one to the family on April 2, with Andre taking to social media at the time asking his followers for help in choosing a name for the couple’s very own ‘mysterious girl’. He has been keeping followers updated on their journey so far, but has admitted that they still don’t have a name for their bundle of joy more than three weeks after her birth.

In an update, the I’m A Celeb star told fans that they were also struggling with a lack of sleep due to taking care of the little one, as well as stressing about the looming deadline to pick a name and register her birth. Replying to one follower who suggested the name ‘Olivia’, Andre said: “Olivia was my number one choice but ems [Emily] not sure.” In other comment replies, he revealed that the couple had also considered ‘Athena’ and also ‘Charlotte’, which the singer said he liked shortened to ‘Charlie’. However, the couple are no nearer to making a decision.

He said that the name would be Emily’s final decision, adding recovering from the birth and looking after the baby is understandably taking up her time. He said in an update last week: “We are still no closer to a name for our newest bundle of joy! Any time Emily and I talk about it, it just gets put aside. Since Emily and I agreed for her to be the one to choose, it seems to have slowed down the process even more.”