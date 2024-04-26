Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former glamour model Katie Price has been threatened with criminal charges after she missed another court hearing about bankruptcy.

The celebrity was meant to appear at the High Court today to give evidence about her finances, but at the eleventh hour she told her lawyers that she could not attend. This was then passed it on to the judge in court, but it transpired that the reason she gave for her no-show was not filed with the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As quoted by The Sun, a barrister told the judge: "It's quite apparent that the evidence was filed very late and not even filed with the court. We are in a very serious situation as a consequence. She may be held in contempt of court, imprisoned, fined or a warrant issued for her arrest."

The 45-year-old, who used to work under the name Jordan, was declared bankrupt for a second time in March over £761,994.05 of unpaid tax.

The Sun reported that she was ordered to pay 40 per cent of her OnlyFans income for the next three years as part of a separate dispute. A percentage of her income will start being taken from April 12, the judge ruled. The mum was due to face questions about her finances in that case today.